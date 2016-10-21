Elliott rejects General Electric offer to buy German laser maker

Shares in SLM Solutions fell almost 11 per cent on Friday after Paul Singer’s activist hedge fund revealed it had built up a stake that could derail General Electric’s proposed takeover of the German company, which produces laser machines for 3D printing.

Mr Singer’s Elliott Management said on Thursday that it “intends to reject” GE’s tender offer for SLM’s stock, saying it is “not in the best interests” of shareholders.

GE last month proposed buying SLM and Arcam, a Swedish company that invented an electron beam melting machine for use in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, for a total of $1.4bn.

The US industrial group offered to purchase SLM for €38 a share, representing a 37 per cent premium to its trading price at the time.

Elliott subsequently disclosed an 8.7 per cent stake interest in SLM and has since increased it to 20 per cent.

That makes Elliott the second-largest stakeholder after SLM founder and chairman Hans-Joachim Ihde, who has a 24 per cent stake, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

GE said on Friday it did not intend to extend the tender offer for SLM beyond Monday, or change its terms.

So far owners of 34 per cent of SLM’s stock have tendered their shares, and this includes a conditional acceptance by Mr Ihde.

But GE needs the owners of 75 per cent of SLM’s stock to tender their shares for the deal to go through. If it does not reach this threshold, the tender would be cancelled.

The 11 per cent drop in SLM’s shares on Friday suggests investors think GE will not succeed with its offer. SLM’s shares traded at €35.22 in early afternoon trading, well below GE’s offer price.

“GE is making clear they are not willing to pay more and prolong the acceptance period,” said Thomas Effler, analyst at BHF-Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SLM, a company with less than 300 employees, recorded 95 per cent growth in revenues last year, to €70.2m. Its primary business is making and servicing laser machines for use in 3D printing in the aerospace, automotive, energy and healthcare industries.

The proposed acquisition of SLM serves a strategic priority at GE to acquire technological know-how in the aerospace sector, said analysts at Credit Suisse last month. “GE expects to grow its new additive manufacturing business to $1bn of sales ‘at attractive returns’ by 2020,” they added.

SLM’s board unanimously recommended GE’s takeover offer this month, telling shareholders the price was “an attractive premium” and that the US group could accelerate its technological development.