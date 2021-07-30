Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
Amazon shares slump in after-hours trading after missing Wall Street’s revenue targets
Amazon shares slumped in after-hours trading after the ecommerce giant missed Wall Street’s revenue targets, Robinhood shares stumbled out of the gate on Thursday, and China’s securities regulator has sought to ease concerns among international investors and banks. Plus, the FT’s labor and equality correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains how some teenagers gained the upper hand in a hot US summer jobs market
Amazon’s online sales growth slows as lockdowns ease, with San Francisco correspondent, Dave Lee
https://www.ft.com/content/fbc5d16e-2917-4048-a9b4-0f3cc0d6da2e
Beijing seeks to ease fears on Wall Street after tech crackdown, with markets editor, Katie Martin
https://www.ft.com/content/d3d30930-b098-40f0-a628-448c0b532b6d
Robinhood shares slide in debut as investors give broker cold shoulder
https://www.ft.com/content/ff5131d0-1332-4242-96b4-21d59cff9ba6
Teens gain the upper hand in hot US summer jobs market, with labour and equality correspondent Taylor Nicole Rogers
https://www.ft.com/content/ee8db328-b690-4aa6-8562-e94cedbcdb2f
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
