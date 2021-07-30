Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Amazon shares slumped in after-hours trading after the ecommerce giant missed Wall Street’s revenue targets, Robinhood shares stumbled out of the gate on Thursday, and China’s securities regulator has sought to ease concerns among international investors and banks. Plus, the FT’s labor and equality correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains how some teenagers gained the upper hand in a hot US summer jobs market





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

