Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Many of us own a keyboard, which sounds more or less like a piano, but is not quite the same. Thomas Hale, Alphaville reporter, thought he’d like to buy the real thing, so he went looking in London. He tells James Pickford what he found. Read Thomas's article here





Contributors: James Pickford, deputy editor of FT Money, and Thomas Hale, Alphaville reporter. Producer: Fiona Symon.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.