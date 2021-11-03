Allies of a Conservative MP found to have broken lobbying rules in an “egregious case of paid advocacy” will seek to block his recommended suspension from the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary standards commissioner, concluded in a report last month that former minister Owen Paterson had “repeatedly” used his role as an MP to “benefit” two companies for which he was a paid consultant.

MPs will vote this afternoon to approve or reject his 30-day suspension from parliament, recommended by the parliamentary standards watchdog as punishment for breaking lobbying rules.

However, a bid by Conservative MPs is under way to overhaul the entire independent body.

Andrea Leadsom, former leader of the Commons, has tabled an amendment which calls for a new body chaired by Tory MP John Whittingdale and with a Conservative majority to decide whether to change the current system.

It would be made up of four additional Tory MPs, three Labour MPs and a Scottish National party MP. The current independent watchdog, the Committee on Standards, has 14 members, seven of which are MPs but only three are Tories.

Thangam Debbonaire, shadow leader of the House, accused Tory MPs of seeking to dispense with an independent system that has been “a vital part of rebuilding public trust after the dark days of Tory sleaze this government seems determined to return to”.

If Leadsom’s amendment is selected by the Speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and approved, it would mean Paterson’s case would be reconsidered.

“This illustrates the problem with MPs adjudicating on their own ethical standards,” said Hannah White, a deputy director at the Institute for Government, a think-tank.

“The public will see this as yet another example of MPs having one set of rules for their friends and another for everyone else. If you don’t like the outcome, you change the system.”

Bernard Jenkin, a Tory MP who is supporting the amendment, said the system had been inadequate for years and there was “no alternative” but to change it.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This looks terrible, we’ve had a bad system for years and years and years. I just see this as an opportunity to fix it.

“We’re not letting Owen Paterson off, we’re not exonerating him, we’re not condoning him, we’re going to put his case in front of a proper judicial-style panel where there can be proper hearing and proper cross-examination of witnesses and natural justice.”

According to Stone, Paterson, who served as environment secretary between 2012 and 2014, used his parliamentary office to hold meetings with the medical diagnostics company Randox and meat processor Lynn’s Country Foods on 25 occasions between October 2016 and February 2020.

The watchdog said the Conservative MP approached the Food Standards Agency on seven occasions on behalf of Lynn’s Country Foods and on three occasions on behalf of Randox over the issue of testing antibiotics in milk.

On four occasions he was found to have approached ministers in the Department for International Development on behalf of Randox over blood testing technology.

The former minister has strongly rejected the charge of wrongdoing, arguing that Stone did not summon witnesses to testify on his behalf. “The process I have been subjected to does not comply with natural justice,” he said in a statement. “I am not guilty and a fair process would exonerate me.”

If an MP is suspended for more than 10 sitting days, a recall petition can be triggered. This allows just 10 per cent of constituents to vote to remove their MP and prompt a by-election.

Cameron set up the recall system in response to the 2010 MPs’ expenses scandal, which undermined the public’s confidence in their elected representatives.