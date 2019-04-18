FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

No break-up of the Big Four. As anticipated, a review of the audit market by the Competition and Markets Authority has recommended the firms split their operations, so consulting arms are separate from their audit business — but everything can stay within the same entity.

Andrew Tyrie, the ex-head of the Treasury select committee who now chairs the CMA, has apparently lost patience with review after review of the accounting sector (he's likely not the only one.) He wants rapid legislation to create a new accounting regulator to oversee the operational split and to supervise the other key CMA recommendation: joint auditing of listed companies, with one auditor to be from outside the Big Four.

And if it doesn't work? If companies can't make sensible choices (of auditor) for themselves, in five years' time the new regulator may make them the decision for them. Given past history of companies switching from a Big Four firm to a challenger (it's not none, but it is rare), that could really shake things up. Read our full story by Chris Giles here and this by Madison Marriage for the full background.

Briefly

Unilever, the maker of Marmite spread and Dove soap, reported a solid first quarter of 3.1 per cent underlying growth, in line with the pace of growth last year. Analysts had been expecting volume growth to slow slightly to 0.7 per cent, led by a slowdown in India, but instead Asian markets led a growth pick-up. Overall growth was split 1.2 per cent volume and 1.9 percent price, where the home care division was the clear leader.

Funding Circle, the peer-to-peer lender that floated last year, reported a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in revenues. That appeared to be a slowdown from the pace at its full-year results, when its reported annual growth of 55 per cent (excluding property loans). Investor returns should pick up in 2019 though, it says — from 4.5-8.4 per cent last year to 5-8.5 per cent this year.

Moneysupermarket, the price comparison site, says the increase in the UK energy price cap led to a surge in people switching. Oliver Ralph has the story here.

Job moves

JPMorgan Chase chief financial officer Marianne Lake has been appointed head of the bank’s consumer lending and cards businesses, giving her operating units to run for the first time and increasing her chances of succeeding Jamie Dimon as chief executive.

Markets speed-read

Global stocks have dipped following a slip on Wall Street, with sentiment staying cautious ahead of a series of economic data in Europe after uncertain signals from US earnings season. Ahead of the numbers, futures trade expected Frankfurt's Xetra Dax 30 to slip 0.4 per cent, with London’s FTSE 100 expected to fall 0.2 per cent.

One of the biggest markets stories last year was the slide in the Turkish lira. Do check out this piece today from our Turkey correspondent Laura Pitel and head of fastFT Adam Samson on the lengths Turkey's central bank is now going to prop up its foreign currency reserves.

Beyond the Square Mile

The tech companies Pinterest and Zoom Video Communications have each set the price of shares in their initial public offerings above their earlier price ranges as they prepare to come to the public market later on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank has estimated that it processed at least €175m of dirty money for Russian criminals between 2011 and 2014 and has braced itself for potential fines, litigation and prosecution of individual managers in response.

Amazon said that it will close its online store in China that allows the country’s consumers to buy from Chinese merchants, in a concession of the difficulties it has faced competing with domestic champions Alibaba and JD.com.

Uber is closing in on an investment deal with SoftBank’s Vision Fund and other investors that would value its self-driving unit at $7.25bn.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Letter from Lex The tactics of Extinction Rebellion protesters may be irritating and sometimes illegal. But their dissent is laudable. The head of Lex says for business climate change is moving from externality, with no costs, to a problem with hefty financial implications.