20 ways to baroque your body
Vivienne Westwood viscose and organic-cotton Cocotte jacket, £1,360
Versace Home cotton-terry I Love Baroque slippers, £350, amara.com
Nadia Shelbaya gold and baroque-pearl 206 Bague ring, £1,785, matchesfashion.com
Simone Rocha wool shorts, £625
L’Objet gold-plated metal and amazonite cocktail forks, £140 for four
Louis Vuitton cotton, viscose and metal-fibre dress, POA
Sophie Bille Brahe gold and diamond Nuit Royale single earring, £18,825
Francis de Lara gold, silver, diamond, sapphire, emerald and tourmaline Eve glasses (pictured left), £19,800
Billionaire cotton Flavio shirt, £569
Dolce & Gabbana floral-brocade cropped top, £575, matchesfashion.com
Anita Berisha gold-plated baroque pearl Nautilus choker, £260, matchesfashion.com
Etro mini leather bucket bag, £1,760
Vitra Ota Otanek chair by Borek Sipek, €2,500, 1stdibs.com
Isa Boulder ruched satin Waves bikini top, £129, net-a-porter.com
Alighieri gold-plated The Unreal City ring set, £210
Saint Laurent wool tuxedo jacket, £2,175
Soho Home brass Marlton candle holders, £105 for two
Cult Gaia patent-leather mini Nala clutch, £300
Gucci velvet trousers, £810
Co.Ro gold ring, £110, artemest.com
