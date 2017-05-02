Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square makes modest debut on LSE

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings has made a modest debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, closing on the lows of the day with less than £1m worth of shares changing hands, as the celebrity investor talked up the attractions of his £3.6bn closed-end fund.

First listed in Amsterdam in 2014, Mr Ackman said his advisers thought a 12 per cent appreciation was possible if the investment company entered the FTSE 250 index when it is rebalanced in June, prompting funds that track the index of mid-size companies to buy shares.

The second listing comes as the controversial activist attempts to rehabilitate the reputation of his New York hedge fund, which ranked among the best performing in the industry before an accounting scandal at pharmaceutical group Valeant caused heavy losses for Pershing Square’s investors.

“While the Valeant experience was an unfortunate one, it’s behind us,” said Mr Ackman, who described the stake as “a large passive investment”.

Mr Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital, takes positions in about a dozen large US companies, where the media-conscious investor typically advocates for change or to alter the public perception of a stock — and the listed vehicle reflects those investments.

In 2015, Pershing Square invested $3.2bn to become one of the biggest shareholders in Valeant, in the face of criticism of its accounting and business model by prominent short sellers, after Mr Ackman teamed up with the company in a failed attempt to merge with Allergan, a rival drugmaker.

The Valeant stake was sold in March this year, at a more than 90 per loss, after the emergence of regulatory and accounting concerns at Valeant.

Mr Ackman said UK companies with similar long-term returns to Pershing Square Holdings are priced at multiples of the book value of their assets. Closed-end investment funds often trade at a substantial discount to the net value of their assets, however.

After raising $2.7bn in so-called permanent capital in October 2014, in an initial public offering of Pershing Square Holdings at a valuation of $25 per share, the price dropped to a 10 per cent discount to that net asset value on the first day of trading.

On Tuesday in Amsterdam, the shares traded at $15.77 per share, an almost 15 per cent discount to the group’s most recently published valuation of its investments: nine large US listed companies and one high-profile “short position”, a so-far lossmaking bet against the value of the multi-level marketing company Herbalife, which Mr Ackman has campaigned to have shut down by regulators.

The investor pointed to recent successful investments, such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, an embattled fast-food chain where Pershing Square last year won four board seats. Pershing Square Holding’s net asset value has also rebounded by almost a fifth in the past 12 months.

“Most investors come in at precisely the wrong time. March 31, a year ago, we were really beaten up,” said Mr Ackman, who summarised the investment case today as: “more liquidity, index support, it’s a real bargain”.