Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand and supply, labour markets, behavioural economics

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

BP service stations close as driver shortage hits UK fuel supplies

Define supply.

Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of the tanker driver shortage on the retail market for unleaded and diesel grades.

Using a labour market diagram, analyse the effects of the tanker driver shortage on drivers’ equilibrium wage.

In recent days, panic buying has been widespread causing huge traffic congestion close to petrol station forecourts. Evaluate the extent to which consumers are behaving rationally.

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College