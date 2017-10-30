Former HS2 chief executive accused of ‘defrauding taxpayers’

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The former chief executive of High Speed 2 has been accused of allowing the quango to “defraud taxpayers” by a Tory MP on the Commons public accounts committee.

The comments relate to £1.7m of redundancy payments made by HS2 against the express instruction of the Department for Transport, which had insisted that the organisation overseeing the high speed rail project between London and the north of England should stick to the civil service limit of £95,000 per person. Some HS2 employees received payments of more than £200,000 each.

A government audit had established that a senior figure at the DfT had sent an email to a counterpart at HS2 on April 14, 2016 instructing that payments should not exceed £95,000 per person.

It emerged during a public accounts committee hearing on Monday that the HS2 figure who had received the email was Simon Kirby, former chief executive of the organisation. He did not forward it on to any colleagues.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a Conservative MP on the committee, said of Mr Kirby: “He has made unauthorised payments that have defrauded taxpayers of £1.7m. What action should be taken against him?”

We got this wrong as a company. We proceeded with this scheme when we should not have done

Bernadette Kelly, DfT permanent secretary, said there was no plan to take any action, not least because Mr Kirby no longer worked at HS2: he is now the chief operating officer at Rolls-Royce. She added she had not taken any legal advice about the options available to the department.

But Mr Clifton-Brown replied: “Whether he works for HS2 or not is irrelevant.” The payments were “absolutely shocking”, said Meg Hillier, chair of the public accounts committee.

In a statement, Mr Kirby said he had not been contacted by the DfT about the audit of HS2’s accounts and redundancy payments.

“I left HS2 in December last year and the decision to make senior managers redundant, and under what terms, was not made until after I left,” he added. “I did not approve the payments at issue and deny any allegation of wrongdoing.”

The committee hearing came less than a week after HS2 finance director Stephen Allen announced he would resign by the end of the year because of the redundancy payments.

Both Mr Allen and Mark Thurston, HS2 chief executive, appeared before the committee as well as Ms Kelly. “We got this wrong as a company,” said Mr Thurston. “We proceeded with this scheme when we should not have done.”

Some 72 people received payments through the “enhanced” redundancy package, which related to the organisation moving from London to Birmingham to begin the construction of the new rail line.

The executives said HS2's former human resources director recently left the company without any redundancy payment.

The payments were condemned this year by the National Audit Office, parliament’s spending watchdog, after an investigation.

The Financial Times revealed last week that Mr Allen had quit after pressure from the DfT and that the government audit indicated there had been attempts to change information relating to the payments retrospectively.

The executives told the public accounts committee that this had been done by a junior individual in the human resources department at HS2 who had since left the organisation.