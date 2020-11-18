Whether you’re thinking of starting a family or have children already, how to manage your finances and your career will be key concerns — but expert help is at hand.

Our next online event Motherhood, Money and Making Career Moves will be held at 7pm-8.30pm UK time on Wednesday November 25 in partnership with Black Ballad, an online platform for black British women.

The platform’s own research found that nearly two-thirds of women believed it was “very important” to save money in advance of becoming a parent, yet roughly the same proportion admitted their attempts to save have not been effective.

Nearly 40 per cent said having a baby had slowed their career progress, just over one-third said they had scaled back their working hours since becoming a parent, and one-quarter had changed careers.

Introduced by Tobi Oredein, founder of Black Ballad, this event aims to demystify savings and investing for yourself and for your children, the importance of pensions and the best way to budget for your household.

The panel will also be talking about career choices, plus understanding the financial packages you’re entitled to while on maternity leave and as a mother. Attendees will get the chance to ask their own personal finance questions.

Ima Jackson-Obot, the deputy features editor of FTAdviser, will chair a panel of expert women.

Davinia Tomlinson is the founder of Rainchq, a company she set up to inspire women to invest and take control of their financial futures.

Tobi Asare is the founder of My Bump Pay, an online platform she set up during her first maternity leave to help women overcome the challenges they face managing their careers and motherhood.

Dineo Ledwaba-Chapman is a financial planner at Sherwood Corporate Solutions, and has been advising clients and their families for over ten years.

Tickets for this online event cost £25, or £20 for students. To register and view full terms and conditions, please click here.