Rising flood waters are threatening to cause severe damage in the American south in the coming week as the onslaught of rainfall in the region continued on Sunday.

Florence, which has now weakened to a tropical depression, hit the coast of North Carolina on Friday, and has led to rivers flooding, with about 800,000 people across North and South Carolina still without power. The estimated number of deaths has reached 14. The weather pattern had moved west on Sunday morning and Florence was about 20 miles from Columbia, South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

“More people now face imminent threat than when the storm was offshore,” said Roy Cooper, governor of North Carolina. “I cannot overstate it: flood waters are rising. If you aren’t watching for them, you are risking your life.” On Sunday morning Mr Cooper flew with the US coast guard over the area to survey the damage.

“We know that’s going to be a major mission going forward, because this is historic and unprecedented flooding,” said Michael Sprayberry, North Carolina director of emergency management, speaking on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos. He said the state had received an expedited disaster declaration from the federal government and added that it would be a long-term recovery.

Residents within one mile of the Cape Fear river near Fayetteville have been evacuated, with homes expected to flood through Sunday. Officials in the North Carolina riverfront town New Bern tweeted that they had completed water rescues. Church services across the state were cancelled with officials warning that travel on many roads could still be deadly.

A woman speaks into a mobile phone asking for help at her flooded residence in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Saturday © AFP

John Bannon, a lawyer from hard-hit Wilmington on the coast of North Carolina, remained trapped with his family and two dogs in a hotel in Raleigh, 130-miles away, unable to go home due to the road conditions. “We tried to go home but the road was closed,” he said. “I would like to go home but there is a lot more flooding to come.”

The family had initially fled to the mountains but moved due to fears of landslides caused by the rainfall. Mr Bannon said he hoped to be able to return home on Monday before flood waters rose further. “The worst part will be in the next few days,” he said. “The level of flooding will be terrible.”

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated to more than 200 shelters set up in high schools and churches, unsure when they would be able to leave, or if they would have a home to return to.

Further east in Lenoir County, where a man died on Friday plugging in a generator and another was believed to have been killed by heavy winds, chain restaurant Bojangles reopened serving a limited menu to a line of customer stretching out the door. Water crept up from nearby fields, spilling over into the road. “It’s been crazy,” one employee said.