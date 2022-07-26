Paul Mendelson

What do you need to happen in order to make your contract? Here, the declarer’s logical answer was impeccable . . . 

Bidding
Dealer: East
Game All

North EastSouthWest
NBNB1D
Dbl1H2S3H
4S

Over West’s 1D opening, North opted to double. Quite what he does if his partner bids lots of hearts is unknown but, when East bid a disruptive 1H, South stretched to jump to 2S and North, probably relieved, raised to game. West led ♦AK, on which East dropped 8♦ and 6♦, indicating four cards. West then switched to K♥ and declarer, who had thought carefully at trick 1, quickly won A♥ and, laid down A♠ and K♠, not blinking when the suit politely split 2-2, and then tackled clubs, which also divided perfectly. 4S made.

Considering the aggressive bidding, one might expect trumps to break 3-1, and the 2-2 club break is against the odds, but this is what declarer had deduced: West’s hand is marked as 5-4 in diamonds and hearts. In order for the contract to succeed, it is essential that the club suit divides 2-2, otherwise South cannot avoid a loser there.

Therefore, to complete the layout of West’s hand, the trumps must also be dividing 2-2. Since this distribution is the only one that allows declarer to succeed, this is layout for which he plays. 

