Bidenomics and global trade
In the second of our three-part series, Gideon talks to WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala about the impact of Bidenomics on countries' attitudes to free and open global trade and the WTO's role in protecting this.
Western companies take slow steps towards China ‘de-risking’
South American leaders issue ultimatum on EU trade pact
US and China to launch economy and finance working groups to stabilise ties
Global trade falls at fastest pace since pandemic
Models can mislead us on the impact of global trade
