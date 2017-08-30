AstraZeneca sinks after Goldman urges caution

AstraZeneca was a laggard in a rising London market on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs advised selling.

Long-term consensus forecasts for AstraZeneca are much too high as investors remain overly optimistic about the drugmaker’s base business, Goldman told clients. Continued weak sales of AstraZeneca’s Brilinta heart pill and its diabetes portfolio are counter to hopes that key drugs will return to growth, the broker argued.

Investors also expect AstraZeneca’s pipeline drugs to deliver $8.5bn in sales by 2022, Goldman said. This overlooks the company’s increasingly stretched balance sheet, which will require asset sales to service $14.5bn of net debt.

Yet AstraZeneca trades at a 61 per cent premium to European peers, a valuation that “leaves little room for execution mis-steps or disappointments”, Goldman said. It put a £38 target on AstraZeneca shares, which fell 0.9 per cent to £44.53.

A wider market rally lifted the FTSE 100 off a 16-week low. The index ended 0.4 per cent higher, up 27.83 points to 7,365.26.

Ashtead rose 4.8 per cent to £16.72 as the relief effort following tropical storm Harvey helped boost US temporary power providers. Nearly nine-tenths of Ashtead’s earnings come from its US-focused Sunbelt Rentals division, though analysts highlighted that Hurricane Matthew in 2016 had proved earnings neutral for the group.

Ahead of a trading update due on September 11, Primark owner AB Foods gained 2.4 per cent to £32.93. Jefferies predicted that AB could beat margin guidance, saying the group is a “clear beneficiary of euro strength” thanks to Primark’s European store network and its sugar business pricing contracts in euros.

Asos lost 3 per cent to £57.31 after JPMorgan Cazenove said results due on October from the retailer are likely to show UK sales growth slowing further in July and August, “which could cause some disappointment”.

A Citigroup “buy” note with a 400p target lifted Ocado, the grocery delivery group, 4.3 per cent to 304.1p.

ITV bounced 2.5 per cent to 156.9p after fellow broadcaster RTL Group reiterated its full-year outlook, in contrast to peers, which helped quell worries about September advertising demand.

Aerospace and defence stocks were buoyed by rumours of a potential counterbidder for Rockwell Collins, which is close to selling itself to United Technologies for $30bn. BAE Systems added 2.2 per cent to 603p and GKN added 1.5 per cent to 319.2p.

IP Group hit its lowest in nearly five years, down 2.3 per cent to 112.5p. The intellectual property licensing specialist has slumped in recent weeks amid concerns about portfolio valuations and its pending acquisition of UK peer Touchstone Innovations.