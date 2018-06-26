For a brief period earlier this year, it seemed that relations between Poland and the European Commission — strained by a bitter two-year battle over a controversial overhaul of the Polish judiciary — were thawing.

Poland’s new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki — appointed in part to soothe relations with Brussels — stuck a more emollient tone than his predecessor, Beata Szydlo. And the Polish parliament amended some aspects of the laws it passed last year, which critics say fundamentally undermine the independence of the judiciary.

However, in recent weeks the temperature has cooled again.

Frans Timmermans, commission vice-president, said two weeks ago that the amendments failed to address the commission’s main concerns.

For their part, Polish officials insist that the overhaul is necessary to reform an inefficient system — and that their willingness to make concessions has been exhausted. In a sign of the deteriorating atmosphere, both sides express doubts about whether the other is acting in good faith.

In light of the impasse, the commission has requested a formal hearing of Poland by member states that takes place in Luxembourg on Tuesday. It will be held with EU affairs ministers under the so-called Article 7 procedure, a provision in the EU’s rulebook which can ultimately lead to sanctions against members states found to have breached the bloc’s core values.

But while the hearing will be of symbolic importance as the first of its kind, it is unlikely to yield a breakthrough. Officials say that depending on how quickly the hearing progresses, a second meeting in July could be necessary to conclude it.

More importantly, the fact that Hungary has said it will block any attempt to impose sanctions on Warsaw means the amount of pressure the EU can apply to Poland via the Article 7 procedure — which ultimately requires unanimity — is limited.

However, Article 7 is not the only front in the battle over Poland’s judicial reforms. The fight is also being carried out in front of the European Court of Justice, after an Irish judge in March refused to extradite a man to Poland citing “fundamental defects” in its justice system. It asked the ECJ to rule in the matter.

The court’s advocate-general is due to give an opinion on Thursday. While not binding, such opinions are often a good indication of the direction in which the court itself will rule.

The ECJ could decide to rule on the narrow issue of the extradition, or deliver a broader ruling on the situation in Poland. A wider judgment against Warsaw could have far-reaching ramifications — including complicating future extradition proceedings.

Chart du jour: lira hit by Erdogan

Turkey’s battered currency has been knocked by an election result that cements another five years in power for president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Investors have Turkey’s economic headaches — including blockbuster inflation and Mr Erdogan’s unique attitude to interest rates — firmly in their sights. “He won on a knife-edge,” writes Ugur Gurses, a former banker in Turkish daily Hurriyet. “But now he has in his lap all the problems" (NYT).

Trans-Europe Express

Austria’s plan

Sebastian Kurz’s government in Vienna wants to radically overhaul EU migration policy, according to a document seen by the FT. Proposals drafted by the interior ministry — headed by Herbert Kickl of the far-right Freedom party — would require Syrians, Afghans, and African nationals filling their asylum claims before they enter the bloc. Michael Peel has the scoop:

The paper decries “fundamental weaknesses” in the EU’s external border and floats proposals including the “development of a new, better protection system under which no applications for asylum are filed on EU territory”, with only limited exceptions. It says action is needed to deal with the arrival of uneducated lone young men from regions “characterised by patriarchal, anti-freedom and/or backward-looking religious attitudes”.

Google v EU

The US search engine giant has come under fire for urging publishers that use its services to oppose Brussels’ planned copyright reforms (FT).

Greece: better than nothing

Martin Sandbu gives a cautious welcome to last week’s long-awaited debt relief deal for Greece, but notes the country’s ability to respond to crises is more important than the restructuring itself. Credit rating agency Moody’s welcomed the deal as helping “pave the way for the government to return to capital market funding on a sustained basis”.

Carmakers and Brexit

What is the real cost of being outside the customs union? Honda and BMW reveal all in this excellent long read by Alex Barker and Peter Campbell.

“We do our best to maintain business continuity. We don’t want to give up our UK plants,” says Stephan Freismuth, a former customs officer who is now a director of BMW’s customs operations. “We always said we can do our best and prepare everything, but if in the end the supply chain will have a stop at the border, then we cannot produce our products in the UK.”

Brexit’s Big Short

Bloomberg has gone inside the night of Nigel Farage’s 10pm “concession” during the EU referendum — a move that allowed hedge funds to make hundreds of millions from sterling’s subsequent meltdown. A must read:

Pollsters said they believed Brexit yielded one of the most profitable single days in the history of their industry. Some hedge funds that hired them cleared in the hundreds of millions of dollars, while their industry on the whole was battered by the chaos Brexit wrought in global financial markets.

Macron’s new low

The French president’s popularity has slumped to 40 per cent in polling from Ifop — the lowest since the start of his presidency. Mr Macron suffers his worst ratings among voters over 65 (Journal du Dimanche).

Merkel’s moment

48 hours before a summit that could decide Ms Merkel’s domestic fate, Thomas Sigmund of Handelsblatt thinks it’s foolish to write off the veteran chancellor — a master at riding out political storms:

The abolition of military service, the withdrawal from nuclear energy and the tacit approval of gay marriage have shown how many waves Merkel can ride, no matter where they come from.

Hitting Trump

What can the EU do if the US president takes out his vendetta on German cars? Jim Brunsden, Alan Beattie and Jamie Smyth look at the options in a trade war.

Watch it Hansa

Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, has hit back at the 12 countries questioning the need for a eurozone budget, saying the refuseniks are “of bad faith” or “contradictory”. Read the full FT interview.

“Are they insane?”

Sigmar Gabriel, the former leader of Germany’s centre-left SPD, weighs in (FAZ) on the asylum dispute that could bring down the German coalition and hurt Europe. He’s for Ms Merkel.

Myanmar sanctions

The EU has targeted seven military and police officers with travel bans and asset freezes over alleged atrocities against Muslim Rohingya last year — but critics say the bloc has shied away from confronting top commanders.

