Turkey’s banking regulator has told the country’s banks to write off more than $8bn worth of bad loans as it seeks to clean up the damage from last year’s currency crisis and reboot lending.

Banks will need to reclassify about TL46bn ($8.1bn) of their loans as non-performing by the end of the year and make provisions to cover losses, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The reclassification of the loans, which are largely to Turkey’s ailing energy and construction industries, will see the sector’s overall ratio of non-performing loans jump to 6.3 per cent from 4.6 per cent, the regulator said.

Although the intervention from the regulator will erode the earnings of banks this year, some analysts said the move should help dispel concerns that lenders were understating their bad loan problems after a bruising drop in the lira last year and subsequent recession.

Okan Akin, an emerging markets credit analyst at AllianceBernstein, described the announcement as “a move in the right direction”.

“Investors were overall very sceptical of the NPL numbers of the banks and this move shows the BRSA is on top of the problems in the system and pushing the banks to do the right thing,” he said.

The increase in bad loans after the regulator’s move will dent the capital adequacy ratio of the sector, pushing it down to 17.7 per cent from 18.2 per cent. That remains above the minimum of 12 per cent set by the regulator.

Some voiced concern that the measures were further evidence of a drive by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to revive the fast-paced, credit-fuelled growth that ultimately helped trigger last year’s crisis.

Mr Akin said it would be important to see the impact on individual banks, and whether any would suffer from capital shortfalls. The BRSA did not provide details of how much each bank would be forced to write down, but analysts said Garanti Bank, Yapi Kredi and Akbank had the biggest exposures to the most problematic sectors.

The almost 30 per cent plunge in Turkey’s currency last year strained the country’s corporate sector, which has seen its debt burden double to 70 per cent of gross domestic product since 2008. Many Turkish companies took out loans in dollars or euros in recent years despite earning most or all of their revenue in local currency.

The lira’s weakness sent the cost of servicing these foreign debts soaring, which in turn triggered a rise in bad loans across the banking sector and curbed new lending.

Turkish banks are generally seen as robust and well-managed thanks to an overhaul that followed a deep 2000-01 financial crisis.

However, some investors still harbour concerns about their reporting in the wake of last year’s turmoil. One London-based banking analyst said the latest announcement by the BRSA “highlights that credit quality problems remain significant at Turkish banks”.

The analyst added that it also “raises questions” about the way Turkish banks reported their asset quality.

The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index slipped 0.5 per cent on Wednesday.