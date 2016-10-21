Isis ‘sleeper cells’ attack Kurdish-controlled Kirkuk

Isis has launched a surprise attack on the Kurdish-controlled city of Kirkuk in Iraq, its first big incursion into an Iraqi city outside its control in months.

Suicide bombers and snipers attacked the oil-rich city early on Friday morning, just days after Kurdish and Iraqi ground forces began this week’s much-heralded offensive to recapture the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

The move on Kirkuk underlines the continued threat posed by Isis as Iraq struggles to push the jihadi group from the last 10 per cent of territory it controls in the country.

The timing may also be aimed at shaking the unprecedented united front presented by the central government and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which for years have been at odds over oil revenues and control of territory. They have depicted Mosul as a battle where the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces are fighting side by side.

“There has never been a militant attack like this on Kirkuk. The goal is to shake our security,” said the city’s deputy governor, Rakan Said al-Juboori. “There is still fighting in some neighbourhoods. We believe the attack was launched by sleeper cells.”

The attacked killed 18 people, including security forces and workers at a power station outside Kirkuk where militants blew themselves up, Reuters reported. Clashes continued throughout the day, with Isis fighters reportedly holed up in a hotel and a mosque.

“They are out there driving around on motorcycles,” said Ali Arfa, a local journalist in the city, adding that he and his family were trapped inside their home under a curfew imposed by security forces.

Video taken early on Friday showed smoke rising from Kirkuk amid the rattle of gunfire. Isis attacked at least two police headquarters and several neighbourhoods, and an attacker blew himself up at the entrance of the governor’s offices.

Kirkuk, an ethnically mixed city of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen, is one of the territories disputed by the central government and the KRG, which used the original blitz by Isis across northern Iraq in 2014 to cement its control of the city and its nearby oilfields. Kirkuk has long been the scene of ethnic tensions and sporadic violence, and Isis has exploited those tensions to set up sleeper cells, to launch small suicide attacks and set off roadside bombs.

Isis said in a statement it had seized “half the city” and had also attacked the Dubiz power plant, killing all the security forces inside, but it was not possible to verify the claims.

Kirkuk officials said they had long been braced for such an attack on their city. The governor, Najmaldin Karim, told the Kurdish news station, Rudaw, he suspected some Isis militants might have slipped into Kirkuk with hundreds of displaced families who fled fighting to recapture the nearby Isis-held city of Hawija.

Such claims could raise tensions over how to handle the flow of displaced people that humanitarian groups say might reach 200,000 in the first weeks of the Mosul offensive.

Omer Mohammed Ahmed, an Iraqi journalist in Kirkuk, said local security forces appeared to have largely regained control, and that Kurdish security forces were being dispatched from other areas to support them. Locals in the heavily armed city were also taking to the streets.

“We have seen civilians carrying guns and going out into the streets to fight,” he said.

Kirkuk’s police chief, Sarhad Qadir, has ordered residents to stay inside “until the situation is under control”.