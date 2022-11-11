HTSI food writer Ajesh Patalay © Boz Gagovski

Space Available steel and bamboo water bottle with recycled plastic holder, £120

This steel water bottle comes in a chrysalis-like hand-woven holder that appeals to my sense of the absurd as well as my eco concerns. mrporter.com

Gucci Osteria clementine jelly, €35

Just the thought of these jelly cubes crafted almost entirely by hand from sweet aromatic clementines from Calabria is enough to make my mouth water like a geyser. The best kind of sweets in a tin. gucciosteria.com

Bordallo Pinheiro aubergine platter, £35

What foodie gift page would be complete without an aubergine? This earthenware platter is part of the collection at Portuguese brand Bordallo Pinheiro, which has cornered the market in fruit- and vegetable-shaped tableware. matchesfashion.com

E Dehillerin hammered-copper jam pan, €189

My New Year’s resolution? Make more jam. For which I’m craving this copper pot. Not only does it look gorgeous, but copper is an excellent conductor so the Seville orange marmalade I intend to make in January will cook rapidly and evenly. edehillerin.fr

Nuccy nut butter set with ashwagandha, £24

In an effort to incorporate the adaptogen everyone is talking about, a natural aid to the mind and the immune system, into my diet, I’ve been drizzling these delicious almond, peanut and hazelnut butters on my cereal. An easy win. nuccy.co.uk

Ballymaloe Desserts: Iconic Recipes and Stories from Ireland by JR Ryall, £39.95

In an attempt to replicate the legendary dessert trolley at Ballymaloe in County Cork, I’ll be working my way through this debut cookbook from pastry chef JR Ryall. Recipes include lemon meringue pie, sherry trifle and honey mousse with lavender jelly. phaidon.com

Older Carolino serving wagon, €3,500

This Danish/Italian-designed food and drinks trolley – billed as “a mascot of the home” and strangely reminiscent of a Scottish terrier – has just the kind of pop functionality I like. It’s available in a range of bright colours but I’m thinking pink, aren’t you? nilufar.com

Magda Archer “My Life is Crap” tea towel, £25

My household gets through tea towels like peanut M&Ms so I’m always on the lookout for more. The arty selection at House of Voltaire includes this linen towel from London-based artist Archer, which is guaranteed to raise a smile. houseofvoltaire.org

Marin Montagut Luxembourg Ice Cream, Orange and Luxembourg Palm glasses, €39 each

These handblown, handpainted glasses from the French equivalent of John Derian are just the kind of tumblers you want for ice-cold milk or freshly squeezed juice. Wes Anderson would approve. marinmontagut.com

Harrison Atom outdoor oven, from £4,500

British-made, handcrafted Harrison – rated by chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Richard Corrigan – has launched a collection for home chefs. And could anything be more magnificent than this outdoor charcoal oven featuring a plancha, hotplate and hob? harrisonovens.com

Hershey’s Milk Duds box, £2.99, and Le Chocolat by Alain Ducasse Large Essentials box, £54

When it comes to chocolate, I like high and low. The deluxe candied fruit and milk chocolate almonds in this box of Alain Ducasse “essentials” are just as welcome as a packet of chocolate-coated caramel Milk Duds. candymail.co.uk; lechocolat-alainducasse.com

Svenskt Tenn Baranquilla tea cosy, €56

This exquisitely patterned cosy is so grand you expect to find Van Cleef jewellery or an imperial shih tzu curled up beneath it. If you work from home as I do, you like to make each fresh pot an occasion. svenskttenn.com

Fortnum & Mason Feasting advent calendar, £200

There are enough biscuits, nuts, chutney and preserves in this to get me through my House of the Dragon binge watch. Naturally I won’t be limiting myself to one window a day. fortnumandmason.com

Mantar metallic Ambient cordless table lamp, $94

It’s been reported that New Yorkers are stealing Zafferano Pina Pro cordless table lamps from restaurants because their glow is so cosy and romantic. If I were into petty larceny, my preference would be this dimmable, rechargeable example. mantarlamps.com

Eric’s Burger Tanger print by Myriam au Citron, €30

I recently came across the work of this French/Moroccan illustrator and would love one of her prints for my wall. I particularly like this homage to Tangier fast-food joint Eric’s Burger. myriamaucitron.fr

Marie Priour Butter Dish #1, €70

This handpainted ceramic dish with hand-sculpted flowers is just the kind of thing to get me reaching for the butter instead of the low-cholesterol alternative I’m meant to be spreading on toast. super-ceramics.com

Poon’s chilli vinegar dressing, £7.50, Extraordinary chilli oil, £6.50, and WO sauce, £8

These beautifully packaged condiments are my kind of stocking filler. The chilli vinegar dressing is great on wontons, the Extraordinary chilli oil really is extraordinary, and the WO sauce is Poon’s take on XO sauce using salted shrimp and wind-dried bacon; a winner on eggs. poonslondon.com