More Saudi women join the workforce
Global financial watchdog likely to 'grey-list' Turkey
The ECB is pushing banks to add hundreds of extra staff and billions of extra capital to their post-Brexit operations, and Turkey could be ‘grey-listed’ today by a global financial watchdog. Plus, the FT’s Middle East editor, Andrew England, explains that Saudi Arabia is turning to women to boost employment.
ECB pushes banks to beef up their post-Brexit plans
Turkey faces threat of ‘grey-listing’ by global finance watchdog
Saudi attitudes to women in the workplace change as job market gets kickstart
