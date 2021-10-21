Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The ECB is pushing banks to add hundreds of extra staff and billions of extra capital to their post-Brexit operations, and Turkey could be ‘grey-listed’ today by a global financial watchdog. Plus, the FT’s Middle East editor, Andrew England, explains that Saudi Arabia is turning to women to boost employment.





ECB pushes banks to beef up their post-Brexit plans

Turkey faces threat of ‘grey-listing’ by global finance watchdog

Saudi attitudes to women in the workplace change as job market gets kickstart

