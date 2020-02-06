Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Have you been mis-sold pensions advice? FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett talks to the FT's pensions expert Josephine Cumbo about the suitability of financial advice in relation to retirement planning. Next up on the show we discuss how the new bank overdraft rules could affect you. And finally, does your financial adviser speak your language? FT columnist Moira O'Neill has spoken out against the widespread use of Latin terms in the investment world - should it be allowed to continue ad infinitum?

