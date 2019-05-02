STAND-OUT HSA Advocates Advised Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society on a project to increase mobile connectivity in the Indian state. The project involves distributing smartphone handsets to 5.5m people in the region, which has the lowest mobile penetration in the country. The structure devised by the firm combined government funding with telecom companies, which set up more than 1,500 telecom towers across the region. 7 7 9 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Nishimura & Asahi Supported US private equity group KKR in its acquisition of semiconductor equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai Electric by combining an equity carve-out of particular business elements with a compulsory sale of shares by minority shareholders and then a share buy-back. Although carve-outs and compulsory sales are common on their own, the combination of both was unprecedented in Japan. 8 7 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Norton Rose Fulbright Advised the Asean Financial Innovation Network, formed by the International Finance Corporation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Asean Bankers Association, on setting up a software-development platform. The platform brings emerging market banks and fintechs together to test and develop technologies in an effort to increase financial inclusion across south-east Asia. 7 8 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Anand and Anand Advised Microsoft on international cyber crime event where English-speaking customers were scammed by call centres in India posing as technical support, threatening the reputation of Microsoft as well as India as an outsourcing hub. Using data from customer complaints, the firm worked with law enforcement to support successful raids on several call centres. Other technology companies affected by similar scams have followed suit. 7 7 7 21

HIGHLY COMMENDED Ashurst Advised buyers on the $4.1bn acquisition of the Hong Kong skyscraper The Center. Structuring the financing as a bond issuance with loan features allows investors with various risk appetites to invest. The structure presents an alternative funding source for property acquisitions. 8 7 6 21

HIGHLY COMMENDED JunHe Advised Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on its Hong Kong stock exchange initial public offering. The issuance of a Chinese depositary receipt would have made Xiaomi the first dual-listed Chinese unicorn, but was halted because of regulatory concerns. Xiaomi successfully listed on HKEX and the legal work provides a blueprint for similar transactions. 8 7 6 21

HIGHLY COMMENDED King & Wood Mallesons Enabled HKEX in its launch of the Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, the new commodities spot trading platform, which helps bring together disparate trading platforms in mainland China. The firm advised on new trading rules, membership agreements, regulation and the required warehousing documentation. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED Baker McKenzie Acted as the sole legal adviser to a consortium of 18 banks to establish the Thailand Blockchain Community Initiative. The platform acts as an online system for generating and storing legally compliant letters of guarantee, which govern payment obligations between parties. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Hogan Lovells In China, a trademark is typically granted to the first entity to file an application. ZF TRW's trademark was hijacked in 2004, and the courts rejected the automotive company's attempts to overturn the hijacker's registration. The firm demonstrated that the hijacker had known of ZF TRW in 2004 and made the application in bad faith, convincing the court to overturn the decision and setting a precedent for lower courts. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Allen & Overy Advised buyers on the $4.1bn acquisition of the Hong Kong skyscraper The Center. Structuring the financing as a bond issuance with loan features allows investors with various risk appetites to invest. The structure presents an alternative funding source for property acquisitions. 7 6 6 19

COMMENDED Ashurst Negotiated with several parties on behalf of Phoenix Energy to enable Australia's first waste-to-energy project. Ashurst used its relevant experience in other jurisdictions to educate and ensure all parties were comfortable with the finance. The project took inspiration from Europe's stringent emissions and environment standards, helping to set similar benchmarks for waste-to-energy projects in Australia. Commended: Richard Guit 6 7 6 19

COMMENDED Mayer Brown Represented technology company WeSurance on its application to become an insurance agent in Hong Kong, enabling the company to market insurance products directly to consumers on mobile apps rather than traditional bank or brokerage partnerships. 6 6 7 19

COMMENDED Mori Hamada & Matsumoto Negotiated with Thailand's central bank and ministry of finance on behalf of Japan-based tech company Line Corporation regarding its joint venture with KBank. This enabled the newly formed Kasikorn Line Company to offer a broad range of digital banking services, breaking new ground for fintech ventures in Thailand. 7 6 6 19