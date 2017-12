Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT Money digital editor Lucy Warwick-Ching delves in the world of private education and talks to experts including the Good Schools Guide. She and her guests reveal how much it actually costs to send your child to private school as well as tips on how to pay for fees and also some of the tricks to help you get a discount.

