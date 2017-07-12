World Weekly podcast

Brazil's political system in turmoil

Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.

The whole Brazilian political class seems to have been caught up in corruption scandals from former president Lula da Silva to the current president Michel Temer. Joe Leahy and John Paul Rathbone discuss the local and regional repercussions with Gideon Rachman

