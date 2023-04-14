17 buys to Bau down to
The Row wool and cotton coat, £5,480
Marcel Breuer steel D4 folding chair, €975, bauhaus-movement.com
Thomas Pink enamel ball cufflinks, £65
The inspiration: a Dörte Helm-designed postcard invitation for the first Bauhaus de Weimar exhibition of July 1923
Lyon Béton steel and concrete Twist side table by Alexandre Dubreuil, £575
Zenith steel stapler, £60, abask.com
CDLP linen-mix overalls, £550
Technolumen silver fat/lean gravy boat, SFr9,665 (about £8,590), bruno-wickart.ch
Vitra walnut Eames House bird, £309, conranshop.co.uk
Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades Flower Tower lamp by Atelier Biagetti, £23,200
Gucci wool-twill blazer, £2,270, net-a-porter.com
Jean Prouvé bent steel and wood Cité Bed No 456, 1951, POA, patrickseguin.com
A Lange & Söhne white-gold 1815 watch, £30,300
Jacob Cohën corduroy Erin Flare trousers, £280
Makers Cabinet architect tool set, £210, abask.com
1960s vintage Bauhaus-style desk lamp, £204, vinterior.co
Valstar suede jacket, £1,220, mrporter.com
Emile Guyot 1930s Bauhaus étagère, £557, pamono.co.uk
