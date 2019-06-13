It can sometimes feel like a fait accompli that at a certain point in the future we will eat nothing but plants.

It isn’t just that the number of young people claiming to be vegan or vegetarian is increasing — current polling suggests about a quarter of 18- to 24-year-olds in the US and UK are one or the other — but also that the meat-free movement has been able to trade on the idea that, culturally and morally, carnivores may be on the wrong side of history.

“The plant-based-eating stuff has become huge,” says Matt Chatfield, a food supplier who connects producers in Cornwall with London restaurants. Chatfield and his van service are probably more responsible than anyone else for the presence of Cornish meat and fish in the capital’s best establishments. As a logistician, Chatfield is a great anticipator of problems, and these days, meat has problems.

“The newspapers are all-in on meat-bashing lately,” he complains. The green-minded Guardian is one thing, he says, but even the “World in 2019” almanac from the Economist declared it “the year of the vegan”.

“And then you’ve got that big Lancet report,” he adds, referring to a scientific review published in January by the prestigious journal that promised to define “healthy diets from sustainable food systems” to be implemented by 2050, which turned out to be almost entirely plant-based. His summation: “They basically say in the future we won’t be eating meat any more.”

Matt Chatfield, a food supplier who connects Cornwall’s meat producers with many of London’s best restaurants. ‘The newspapers are all-in on meat-bashing lately,’ he says. © Sapphire Stewart Cuts of meat stored at Philip Warren’s farm shop in Launceston, each tagged with a metal tine announcing the restaurant it is destined for, including London’s Brat, Lyle’s and Holborn Dining Room. © Sapphire Stewart

Chatfield is explaining this to me as we stand in what could best be described as a meat fortress: the hanging and drying rooms of Philip Warren Butchers in Launceston, Cornwall, one of the suppliers he represents.

There are so many impeccably clean beef carcasses hanging in rows from the ceiling that they muffle sound, like heavy velvet curtains. The shelves are packed with cuts at various stages of ageing — from cherry-tomato red to a dense, ruddy brown, like rich wet clay — and tagged with metal tines announcing the restaurants that have claimed them: temples of modern British cooking such as Brat, Lyle’s and the Holborn Dining Room.

But while business is good now, Chatfield worries that the rise of plant-based eating isn’t just a fad, destined to die down, but the result of deep structural shifts in the way we value meat.

Veganism especially was once considered both woolly and preachy, relying on vague claims to health and “meat is murder” hectoring, but science has been very good to it in recent years. There are the studies linking high levels of red-meat consumption to cancer, for example.

Even more significant is the realisation that livestock production — again, especially red meat — may account for up to 14.5 per cent of all greenhouse-gas emissions. Christiana Figueres, the former head of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, even mooted the idea (admitting it was “very, very provocative”) that in a decade or two, people who order meat in restaurants could be asked to eat outside, like smokers.

As our understanding of sustainability shifts under the increasing pressure of climate change, a topsy-turvy logic has emerged. Many small producers once felt that, killing animals aside, they had a lot in common with the plant-based-eating community.

“We’re generally thankful for vegans, they make people think about where food actually comes from,” says Ian Warren, who oversees the ageing and hanging facility in Launceston.

“We all want smaller farms, fewer chemicals, better soil, more wildlife, basically something sustainable that could go on for ever,” Chatfield explains. “We’re against factory farms; we’re against destroying the earth.” But, he fears, the new, world-scale ambition of plant-based eating has left this idealistic localism behind.

James Lowe, head chef of London restaurant Lyle’s, hoping to order a few more pigs while on a tour of Coombeshead Farm. © Sapphire Stewart Chef Tom Adams, formerly of London’s Pitt Cue, set up Coombeshead Farm, a working farm and restaurant near Launceston, in 2016, and supplies nearly everything on the menu from his own produce. © Sapphire Stewart

Suddenly, fast-food chains and discount superstores — the very market-makers that helped induce agriculture to become ever bigger, faster and more reliant on industrial chemicals and genetic modification — are stocking ultra-processed meat substitutes with names such as “Beyond Meat” and the “Impossible Burger”, produced by companies headquartered in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley that are staffed by former tech workers.

The real sign that plant-based eating may rule the future is that venture capital firms and corporate giants such as Nestlé are ploughing millions into it. The Swiss food giant recently predicted its vegan business — including a forthcoming meatless “Incredible Burger” — would be worth a billion dollars in the next decade.

If there is an opportunity here, small producers figure it lies in the gap they have always maintained between themselves and factory-farmed meat. A tradition of small farms and farmers striving to produce the most humane, sustainable meat possible already exists, and young farmers especially are keen to see that it continues. They also feel strongly that, if we have to consume less meat overall, the losses should fall squarely on the large producers that caused the problems in the first place.

Not far from the Warrens’ shop in Launceston is Coombeshead Farm, a working farm and restaurant opened in 2016 by Tom Adams, the former proprietor of London barbecue stalwart Pitt Cue.

In 2017, Adams was named Young Chef of the Year by the Observer, which described him as taking farm-to-table eating and “turning up the dial”, supplying nearly everything on his nightly menu from his own produce. But his approach might also be described as dialling down — way, way down — the startling, ahistorical abundance of modern eating.

Adams was tempted out of London partly by the time he spent with suppliers such as the Warrens. Rather than offering him whatever he requested, they were focused on what worked best on their land, and on teaching him what was possible within those confines.

“Working in London means working at the point of the dish [but] I wanted to go beyond that,” Adams says.

Ian Warren’s father Philip has been raising cattle since the 1970s, and describes sustainability as “working with things as they should be”. His guiding principle has always been: take only what the land can support. The land is Bodmin Moor, whose lean, rocky hills make nearby Dartmoor look positively lush. He has a herd of Welsh Blacks, with lean builds and thick coats that are perfectly suited to the harsh climate.

We don’t use any graded agricultural land. There are people out there grazing and growing feed for cattle on land that should feed humans

It’s hard ground, and for Warren that is precisely the point. “We only work in places where you can’t grow anything else,” he says. “We don’t use any graded agricultural land. There are people out there grazing and growing feed for cattle on land that should feed humans.”

“It’s more symbiotic, it’s about what suits the land,” Adams chimes in.

They both share a chuckle at the idea that there are Wagyu beef farms in the UK — Japanese cattle generally fattened indoors on high-quality grain. When UK farmers first began rearing them, one claimed to be serving his herd local craft ale.

“Nature won’t allow you to just do what you want,” Warren says, shaking his head. “You can’t beat the system.”

In a sense, though, agriculture, and livestock especially, has been beating the system for years. Industrial agriculture can produce an incredible quantity and variety of food but uses fossil fuels to compress distance and time (via shipping) and emissions-heavy fertilisers, and rarely takes into account whether the land could be better utilised in another way.

The UK uses more land to grow animal feed than to produce food for humans, and also imports more than a million additional tons of soybeans for animals every year, largely from South America.

The resulting growth in the supply of meat has allowed us to become unprecedentedly carnivorous. Across Europe, per capita meat consumption is about 56 per cent higher than it was in the 1960s, and people spend a lower ­proportion of their income on meat than ever before.

In Britain, which has the lowest average grocery prices in western Europe, people eat more than five servings of red meat a week, on average. Philip Warren does not want to be lumped in with the wasteful system that facilitates that. “We want people to eat less meat,” he says. “We don’t even eat a lot ourselves, we have beef maybe twice a week.”

The question of how much less, though, is a contentious one. Last year, the UK public advisory body Committee on Climate Change suggested cutting red meat and dairy production by 20 per cent by 2050 — a figure that consumers could probably live with easily, but that most environmental campaigners have said is far too conservative.

The EAT-Lancet report settled on a worldwide ration of about 14g a day, which is approximately one serving a week, a number that would represent an 80 per cent cut in the amount of meat consumed by the average Briton.

Warren and Adams’ brand of old-school sustainability has a label in these debates: it is referred to in the literature as “default” or “low-cost” livestock, or, more appetisingly, “ecological leftovers”. It is a model that assumes we will eat less meat overall, and places livestock in a secondary role — existing at the margins of the system to produce meat only from sources that cannot feed humans, such as grassland, or farm scraps and cover crops.

This approach would, in effect, treat the past half-century of intensive livestock farming as a blip, an unfortunate weekend binge in the multi-millennial timescale of agriculture. And despite the rapidly changing world, it maintains a comforting cultural through line: recreating the sort of countryside that people teach their kids about, a soft, pastoral landscape of cows in meadows.

At Fred Price’s Gothelney Farm near Brigwater, Somerset, pigs graze on crops such as clover, lucerne and other legumes, which draw down carbon. ‘All roads lead to carbon, it drives life,’ says Price. © Sapphire Stewart

Small producers believe that, in this respect, they have both a cultural and aesthetic edge over factory farms. Their operations are recognisably farms, for one thing, and they pride themselves on the quality of their produce.

But the real trump card they hope to play, once the climate accounting begins in earnest, is a technical one. Most of the carbon that exists in the world is in the ground, much of it trapped in soil; both farmers and scientists are trying to figure out how much carbon can actually be returned to the soil for safe storage.

Carbon is the organising principle for Fred Price, who runs Gothelney Farm in Somerset, just outside Bridgwater. Price is young, with long hair, a laconic manner and the kind of slight slouch that seems to come with being very tall. He isn’t a climate crusader, but for him putting carbon into the earth is inextricable from good farming.

“All roads lead to carbon, it drives life,” he explains during a tour of his farm, which involves periodic stops to stick a spade in the ground and inspect — gaze at, then shake, then sniff — plugs of earth. Price points out the dense texture, earthworms, healthy root rhizomes and pleasant, sweet smell.

All are signs of life, and all are present, he says, because he relentlessly fixes carbon and nitrogen into the soil — by cultivating older varieties of plants that leave their deep roots behind to break down, by growing cover crops such as clover and legumes that fix nitrogen, and by farming pigs, which graze and fertilise the fields.

Technically, what Price does is called “regenerative agriculture”, a movement that started quietly in the 1980s in reaction to the depleted nutrient levels in soils, and has recently revived as carbon has become a central environmental concern.

But Price is wary of branding the method. “I get the sense regenerative is the next organic, and I don’t want that idea of us versus them. I want this to be for regular small farmers, like me, interested in agronomics. This is all free fertility: [unlike fertiliser] it isn’t costing me any money.”

I get the idea that regenerative [agriculture] is the next organic. I don’t want that idea of us versus them. I want this to be for regular farmers, like me

Animals are integral to Price’s system, and not just for the manure. His cover crops — lucerne, clover and other legumes — are not worth much on the market but they draw down a lot of carbon, while the pigs that graze on them turn them into food. Great food, apparently — along for the tour is James Lowe, the head chef of Lyle’s in London, who is hoping to add a few more pigs to his current order, although there’s a lot of competition for Price’s animals right now.

Storing carbon in the earth seems to be that exceedingly rare occurrence: a true win-win. “There’s an immense amount of synergy between the idea of improving soil health in general, and carbon sequestration. In both you have to improve carbon stores,” says Keith Paustian, professor of soil ecology at Colorado State University and a lead author on several reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He has published estimates suggesting that, with proper practices, farms could return somewhere between two to five billion tons of carbon to the earth each year — equivalent to nearly all the emissions currently produced from agriculture.

The catch is that eventually the soil will reach carbon equilibrium, and become full, probably somewhere between 20-30 years from now. So it can’t just be used to offset emissions in perpetuity. Paustian warns that an overall reduction in consumption and sequestration will have to go hand in hand.

Fred Price improves nutrient levels in the soil at Gothelney Farm by cultivating older varieties of plants that leave their deep roots behind to break down, and by growing cover crops such as clover to fix nitrogen. © Sapphire Stewart Philip Warren with one of his cows. Warren, who has been raising cattle since the 1970s, describes sustainability as ‘working with things as they should be’, taking only what the land can support. © Sapphire Stewart

Exactly how — or, horrifyingly, if — we face up to climate change hasn’t yet been resolved. The targets the world needs to meet to avoid catastrophe are broadly agreed, but there are a bewildering number of ways that they could be reached.

In a recent paper, Tara Garnett, head of Oxford university’s Food Climate Research Network, and Elin Röös from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences calculated that with a general reduction in meat eating — by about half, splitting the difference between various ­prescriptions, and consistent with health guidelines — restricting livestock just to meadowland and farm scraps could reduce emissions from agriculture by about 30 per cent of current levels by 2050, while feeding about 2 billion more people.

Good news for the Warrens and Price and other small farmers.

But this isn’t the only future in play. Similar reductions could also be achieved by actually intensifying factory farming — several scientists have argued for varying degrees of what they call “sustainable intensification”.

At its most extreme, this would be a path of ruthless caloric efficiency, where the concept of “free range” is abandoned in favour of whatever yields the most meat for the least space, fuel and feed. Chickens — especially the tragic, cruelly hypertrophied “broiler” birds — would make up the bulk of our diet, and agriculture would continue its march towards full industrialisation.

Both are still less efficient than a purely plant-based diet, which could cut emissions by 50 per cent in the same timescale. “The scientific consensus isn’t really a consensus at all. We will need quite a substantial dietary shift, but within this world there are different views,” Garnett says.

The fundamental question is what kind of food culture we want, and at what environmental cost. It may seem unfair that we even have to make a choice about eating meat, which as a cultural practice predates the petroleum age by several millennia, and is ubiquitous and accessible in a way that cars, aeroplanes and air conditioning have never been.

Too bad: food is among the first battlegrounds in the campaign against climate change.

Although the issue is often presented as a binary choice around meat, it could also be seen as a choice between our current world of uniquely high meat consumption and something more like the diet our grandparents used to eat. Slow, healthy food for everyone, as a matter of ecological necessity.

Follow @FTMag on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos