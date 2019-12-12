Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Finding suitable childcare is an issue that we know makes many of the FT Money Show listeners bawl so we've invited someone onto the show to try to make sense of it. Today's lead guest on the FT Money Show, Izabella Kaminska, was so struck by the financial complexity of working out the costs of hiring a nanny - from tax, to organising a pension and accounting for various extras - she decided to write about her experiences. On this week's podcast Izzy talks to presenter Claer Barrett about the true costs of childcare.

Plus, we discuss what makes a person more at risk of being scammed.

