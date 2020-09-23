© Alamy

Anna Gross

Print this page

Bringing about a more sustainable food system will not come cheap. How can investors, businesses and governments ensure that their money has the maximum impact? In the third audio feature for the FT’s sustainable food and agriculture special report, science and environment reporter Anna Gross talks to two experts on the intersection of food and finance: Nancy Pfund, founder and managing partner of venture capital firm DBL Partners, and Peter van der Werf, engagement specialist at asset managers Robeco.

Produced by Howard Shannon and Breen Turner

Get alerts on Social and environmental impact investment when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Explore the Special Report
READ MORE
Venture capital floods into food-tech
new
See all 54 stories

Follow the topics in this article