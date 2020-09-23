Bringing about a more sustainable food system will not come cheap. How can investors, businesses and governments ensure that their money has the maximum impact? In the third audio feature for the FT’s sustainable food and agriculture special report, science and environment reporter Anna Gross talks to two experts on the intersection of food and finance: Nancy Pfund, founder and managing partner of venture capital firm DBL Partners, and Peter van der Werf, engagement specialist at asset managers Robeco.

Produced by Howard Shannon and Breen Turner