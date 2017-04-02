Tycoons square up in legal thriller over Latin American airline

Roberto Kriete’s patience finally snapped on January 31.

For three years the Salvadoran tycoon had watched millions of dollars haemorrhage from Avianca, one of Latin America’s biggest airlines, which is listed in New York and has a $1bn market capitalisation.

But then Germán Efromovich, a hyperkinetic entrepreneur and Avianca’s biggest shareholder, went too far. Mr Kriete claims Mr Efromovich unexpectedly announced a transaction he had arranged with United Airlines, the US carrier.

Furious about the “secret” deal, Mr Kriete, Avianca’s second-biggest shareholder, instructed his lawyers to sue. Unlike most corporate governance cases, the New York court lawsuit they filed four weeks later reads like a John Grisham novel.

Mr Efromovich, the suit said, has “plundered” Avianca thanks to a “corporate politburo rubber-stamping” board, with the “sweetheart United deal” an example of Mr Efromovich’s self-dealings that seek to “fend off financial ruin” at his other businesses.

These are “bleeding financially” due to “soured energy investments”, “bad bets” and “badly performing investments in Brazil”.

In addition, United, eager to shut out competitors from South America, had “abetted” Mr Efromovich’s “breaches of fiduciary duties.” Mr Efromovich and the United deal should be stopped, it added.

Mr Efromovich, who is also Avianca’s chairman, responded two days later in New York, rumpled but in good spirits after a long flight.

“We are not in the Al Capone days . . . I [even] begged Roberto to take court action,” he told reporters. “But what’s our job? To be the most important airline from the Rio Grande to the penguins of Patagonia. And we’ll get there.”

True to his word, Avianca’s lawyers countersued last Monday, accusing Mr Kreite of being “a disloyal director” who used a “smear campaign . . . to undermine” Avianca “for his own selfish purposes”.

United’s lawyers also called Mr Kriete’s allegations “novel-worthy”. The deal should be allowed, Avianca’s countersuit argued. But investors sold as the tycoons argued; Avianca stock shed 5 per cent that day.

Although at each other’s throats, Mr Efromovich’s and Mr Kriete’s association began auspiciously when they merged their airlines — Colombia-based Avianca and Central America’s TACA — in 2010.

Latin America’s commodity-dominated economies were booming. Latam Airlines, a rival formed that year, was even the world’s then most-valuable airline. Mr Efromovich’s Brazilian interests were also doing well.

True, there was a power imbalance. Mr Efromovich owns 78 per cent of Avianca’s voting rights, against Mr Kreite’s 22 per cent. (Avianca’s freefloat consists of 34 per cent of its non-voting shares.)

But a shareholder pact gave Mr Kriete veto powers and the right to sell his holding at a 10 per cent premium in irresolvable disagreements. Ostensibly that made their deal “a merger of equals”. But the two men could also hardly be more different — a harbinger of their power struggles to come.

Mr Kriete, 67, born into El Salvador’s elite, is known for being a straight shooter with a Midas touch and a social conscience.

He also has airlines in his blood, having steered TACA, family-controlled since 1961, through El Salvador’s civil war, a remarkable achievement.

“He always stands up for issues of national interest . . . uncommon here,” said Mariana Belloso, economics editor at La Prensa Gráfica, the Salvadoran newspaper. “There also have been no cases of under-the-table deals. He’s transparent.”

By contrast, Mr Efromovich, 67, is a down-to-earth billionaire who enjoys checking in Avianca passengers. Born to Polish émigrés in Bolivia who then moved to Brazil, his first job was selling encyclopedias door-to-door. He later started and sold a quail farm.

He only turned to airlines after a client repaid his Brazilian oil company with an airplane in 1998. Six years later, the restless Mr Efromovich paid $64m for Avianca, rescuing it from bankruptcy.

“The story of his life has been the intense struggle for victory . . . achieved through hard work and talent,” said Álvaro Uribe, Colombia’s then-president.

At first, the two businessmen got on well, company sources say. But in 2014, as Brazil plunged into recession and oil prices collapsed, Mr Efromovich’s other businesses struggled.

He borrowed money — from Elliott Management, an aggressive hedge fund — pledging his Avianca shares as collateral.

He escalated self-dealing practices, the lawsuit alleges, thanks to the nine of Avianca’s 11 directors that he can nominate and allegedly controls.

For example, OceanAir and Macair, two small airlines he owns, use the Avianca brand without paying licence fees. His aircraft leasing business allegedly dumped expensive planes on Avianca.

The carrier also loaned money to Mr Efromovich’s holding company, and when after several restructurings he still could not make a final $23m payment Avianca’s board restructured the debt again.

But it was the supposedly “secret” United deal that broke Mr Kriete’s strategic patience.

At the time, Avianca was seeking partners to strengthen its balance sheet and strategic position, much like rival Latam Airlines in which Qatar Airways recently bought a $600m stake.

Indeed, Avianca had reportedly received offers from Delta Airways and Panama’s Copa that valued Avianca at more than $1.9bn.

Instead, Mr Efromovich sought a $800m loan from United, of which he would use $200m to backstop an Avianca rights issue.

Crucially, while United and Avianca would form an alliance, no United money would flow directly to Avianca.

Mr Kriete’s lawsuit cried foul. Mr Efromovich only wanted the United loan “to cure his own financial defaults” with lenders such as Elliott, and so avoid losing control of Avianca — his alleged piggybank. Mr Efromovich continues to insist he “is not ready to give up control”.

As with so many lawsuits, everyone is a loser so far, except the lawyers.

Avianca’s countersuit argues that if Mr Kreite objects to Mr Efromovich’s self-dealings, including the potential United transaction, why does he not use his veto rights and get bought out as per the shareholder pact?

Mr Kreite’s position is that a 10 per cent premium on a share price down 20 per cent this year is no premium at all. Selling would simply reward Mr Efromovich’s alleged abuse.

Mr Kreite, who claims he has never sued before, says he stands for all Avianca minority investors that have suffered at the hands of Mr Efromovich, who seemingly treats Avianca as his company to do with as he pleases.

Be that as it may, Mr Efromovich’s majority position, plus his fearsome reputation for parsing contracts may yet carry the day.

“Germán is delightful but uncontrollable, which always made me wonder about his Avianca shareholder arrangements,” says a financier who knows him well. “I once asked him about that. Germán replied simply: ‘I’ve got control.’ ”