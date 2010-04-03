Chores and treats

Easter could not be better timed. The long, hard winter has put British gardeners behind schedule and it is great to have four days to catch up on the calendar. I will be cutting out dead wood, attacking the first signs of perennial weeds and treating myself and my plants to a surprise.

I could spend the entire weekend working on the lawn. After such a cold start to the year lawns look wretched, more moss and rough grass than fine turf. Amazingly they will recover when the finer grass starts growing and the regular mowing begins but I will certainly be spreading a weed and feed mixture as a first priority to hit the unwanted growths and encourage the better grasses. I have not the nerve to scratch out all the dead grass and moss at this stage, partly because I am afraid that there will then be so little else left alive. On the important lawns in my Oxford college we now use an excellent fitting on our top-of-the-range mower, a Dennis by make. A device called a verticutter can be fitted as an extra and will then rip out all dead grass, moss and winter debris. Neither the Dennis mower nor the verticutter is cheap but I have nothing but praise for the pair of them in action. Serious lawn-owners should consider making such an investment, though the volume of verticutted dead grass needs a helper, too, to barrow it all away. Once it is out, the fine lawn grasses have more space to themselves and spread effectively.

In the big garden centres, this Easter must be the first in which pride of place on the front tables is still going to selected hellebores. Usually the flowers are already fading but I have just been inspecting a big display of a newish hybrid hellebore called Snow White. It has the charm of the old white Christmas Rose but is tougher and more weather-resistant. It is being advertised with a tag saying that it has been widely used at the 2010 Winter Olympics. It is not often that winter still hangs over the Easter holiday.

It hung for so long over my garden that today I will still be sheepishly pruning the roses. The job is usually done in February but the weekends were so cold and wet that it was hard to face up to it. Delayed pruning is not a disaster. Its main effect is to delay the shrub roses flowering, a result I rather like on a few specimens. The shrubby varieties do not need the sort of severe cutting that public gardens administer to their rosebushes in beds. It is enough if the shoots are shortened by half, at most. The really important job after this winter is to attack the masses of dead brown wood which congregate in the lower reaches of a shrub rose. It all needs to come out to help light and air to circulate and to reopen the shape of the bush. I have been taking a big barrowful of dead wood off each of my old hybrid musk and damask roses. Climbers, too, are crammed with it and need a good clearing out.

Pruning shears encourage amateurs to cut far too much too freely but this weekend they can usefully divert their aggression on to their buddleias. The varieties with plumes of flower in autumn look miserable after the winter and are best treated with utter ruthlessness. They should all be cut down to a height of about 3ft, leaving a most unpromising bare stump of main stems. Do not worry. The buddleia will then race away, grow to its usual 6ft or so and flower as freely as ever. A hard cutting stops it becoming top heavy and breaking in high wind. It also keeps it fresh and well-shaped later in the year. I have an old Buddleia Glasnevin Blue, given to me by the gardener and author Christopher Lloyd, with the recommendation that it would flower repeatedly if dead-headed and would have delicate plumes of a good pale blue. It has these virtues but its vice is that it goes over very quickly and then holds its plumes of dead flower with the second and third crop. I will attack this souvenir of Lloyd with a pair of long-handled pruners and cut it off a yard above ground level, remembering that I would never have dared to be so brutal if the keeper of a national collection of buddleias had not shown me how to do it.

With the dead wood out of the way, we can see what is really going on at ground level. Underneath two old roses I have had an invasion of that great green enemy, ground elder. Gardeners regard it as the ultimate foe but the cure, I always find, is to attack it when the new leaves are still fresh and deep green. Too often ground elder is left until later in the year. It is asking to be hit hard with weedkiller this weekend, painted on to its young leaves at their most susceptible. Any brand with glyphosate in it will do the job and as glyphosate kills only after contact with leaves, not soil, it is entirely safe to use carefully in perennial borders, applying it as a spot weedkiller on particular weeds. I would be lost in ground elder without it.

Now for my treats. I will be scattering a slow-release fertiliser on to all my flowerbeds this weekend, intending to revitalise them after their hard winter. One of the easiest to buy is Osmocote, the nursery growers’ usual choice. It looks as if there will be plenty of intermittent rain in the next few weeks, which is what Osmocote needs to be activated. Unless the rain is constant, it will go on releasing its helpful chemicals for much of the growing season.

It is also worth scattering some general garden fertiliser round spring bulbs, which are establishing themselves in grass. The early narcissi are still looking spectacular and I will be feeding my clumps of Narcissus Tete a Tete and Jack Snipe to strengthen them for next year.

My own treat will be yet another new plant. I have cleared just the place for a Stachyurus praecox, an excellent shrub which is starting to look its best this very weekend. It is not new to me or to the garden but it will be in a new lightly shaded place. It grows about 5ft wide and 7ft high and its branches are hung with long clusters of pale yellow flowers. Whenever Easters are so early this easy shrub will remind me in future to be grateful for their timing.