Sofa retailer DFS suffers 22% fall in profits

DFS Furniture suffered a sharp fall in full-year profits as consumers refrained from splashing out on big-ticket items such as sofas due to uncertainty about the UK economy.

Pre-tax profits at DFS, which accounts for a quarter of the £3bn upholstered furniture market, fell 22.3 per cent to £50.1m in the 12 months to July 29. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were down 12.7 per cent to £82.4m.

On Wednesday, Topps Tiles, the homeware retailer, warned that same-store sales for the year to September were expected to be 3 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, as consumer confidence faltered following weakened economic data.

In August, the British Retail Consortium reported a fall in non-essential spending, with non-food sales dropping by 0.7 per cent.

Ian Durant, chairman of DFS, said: “In the light of the market-wide downturn in demand, revenue growth in the existing store estate is likely to be harder to achieve over the financial year ahead than in the recent past.”

Revenues were up slightly at 0.9 per cent to £762.7m over the year.

“Our financial performance reflects the current challenges of the UK furniture market,” said Ian Filby, DFS chief executive.

The furniture retailer’s share price fell 6 per cent on opening on Thursday but recovered to trade 4.3 per cent down by mid-morning.

Analysts warned of a wider malaise in the UK economy with Brexit uncertainties compounded by a slowdown in the property market. Between July and September, London house prices fell for the first time in eight years, further spooking consumer confidence.

“Big-ticket items like sofas tend to be the first things consumers cut back on when they are feeling the pinch,” said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “DFS has been hit by a double whammy of slowing consumer demand and rising costs, stemming from a weaker pound.”

Car sales also plummeted in September, with registrations of new models falling 9.2 per cent — the sixth consecutive month of decline. Questions are now being raised as to whether the UK will see its first annual fall since 2011.

Last week, Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, heralded tougher times for consumers, indicating that interest rates could rise as soon as November.

Tony Shiret, non-food retail equities analyst at Whitman Howard, said: “At the hard end of the market in home furnishings clearly there is a significant slowdown and for fairly obvious reasons: uncertainty about the future means people are not wishing to commit to big-ticket purchases.”

In August, DFS warned of a “significant” drop in footfall owing to the economic uncertainty. Matthew Williams, Topps Tiles chief executive, said on Wednesday the retailer had “been through a tough year”.

“People are just being a bit more cautious,” said Adam Tomlinson, analyst at Liberum. “They’re aware of what’s going on in Europe, and if you’re going to spend a few grand on doing up your bathroom, you might put that off for a while.”