Lloyds describes shareholder HBOS lawsuit as ‘flawed at every level’

A £550m lawsuit brought by shareholders against Lloyds Banking Group and ex-directors is “fundamentally flawed at every level”, the bank told the High Court.

Lloyds and five former directors were outlining their defence in a High Court case where they are being sued by 6,000 investors.

The shareholders claim they were not told of HBOS’s parlous financial position and about “secret” emergency support from the Bank of England when Lloyds acquired HBOS in September 2008. Lloyds and the ex-directors deny the claims.

Helen Davies QC, acting for Lloyds, told the High Court that the HBOS deal was the subject of “careful debate” by the board and Lloyds was advised by a “veritable army” of City advisers.

Much of the shareholders’ case is “based on hindsight” and in fact HBOS was able to fund itself to completion of the Lloyds deal. HBOS was “a fully functioning bank” in late 2008 not a “house on fire” or a “bust” bank, Ms Davies told the court.

Lloyds’ written defence arguments also provide a fresh insight into the weekend of October 2008 in which the UK government re-capitalised the banking system after continuing market turmoil.

Ms Davies told the court that over that weekend, Lloyds wanted to renegotiate the price of the HBOS deal. However, it was “faced with an 48-hour period” to decide whether to proceed with the HBOS deal and accept the government’s offer of capital.

Lloyds says it was told by the Financial Services Authority, the financial regulator at that time, that if it backed out of the HBOS deal then it would have to raise £7bn of fresh capital as a standalone entity. A combined Lloyds HBOS would need to raise £17bn.

In the court documents Truett Tate, a former director of Lloyds, said the £7bn figure “came as a shock to me” and his fellow directors “were also in shock”.

He said: “The response to the figure was very negative and I recall the word ‘outrageous’ being used by one or more directors. We felt we did not need to raise such a large amount of capital because Lloyds was, already, we believed well-capitalised.”

Another ex-Lloyds director Helen Weir said she felt “angry” that Lloyds had been in a position “where we had no alternative but to take government money”, according to Lloyds’ written arguments.

Sir Victor Blank, then chairman of Lloyds, said the recapitalisation weekend of October 2008 “was the only point during the course of the acquisition at which it might be said that there was pressure from the government,” according to the written arguments.

The shareholders’ case turns on claims that Lloyds directors should never have recommended the HBOS deal because takeover target was “valueless” and receiving emergency life support, including from the BoE.

They also claim Lloyds “secretly” gave HBOS a £10bn loan facility to enable the stricken bank to pay its debts as they fell due.

The case continues.