The subject of business rates induces a particular form of madness. Instead of doing the same thing and expecting a different result, everyone asks the same questions and hopes for different answers.

And so, nearly seven years after the then-coalition government promised a “radical” overhaul of the business property tax in England (something adopted by the Conservatives in their manifesto), there’s been little progress — despite what feels like countless consultations, reviews and inquiries in the meantime.

The latest, a much-delayed effort released at last month’s budget, respected the time-honoured traditions in this area: it made some sensible tweaks to the English system, unveiled existing policy as if it were new and punted some big questions into further consultation.

Business, which generally welcomed changes to encourage investment in buildings and green technology, remains stuck with a system that everyone broadly agrees is outdated, was designed in a pre-digital age, and produces a tax burden three times higher than the OECD average.

Short-term relief, such as freezing the tax rate or multiplier for another year until the next revaluation of properties in 2023, was helpful. But a cap of £110,000 per business on a rates discount for retail and hospitality, for the year to April 2023, means that larger, multi-site operators will barely benefit, in a market where over a third of properties don’t pay rates at all thanks to relief for small businesses.

The result is that many businesses will, from April next year, bear the full burden of rates again based on values that date back to 2015 — a pre-Brexit, pre-pandemic era that in online shopping or consumer behaviour terms may as well be the Mesozoic.

One problem is that this whole debate has, in recent years, become dominated by the idea that business rate cuts could Save the High Street by levelling the retail playing field between shops and online operators.

Tax changes could never really insulate bricks and mortar from the impact of digital, something the pandemic acceleration in that shift rather demonstrated. Economists also balk at the idea given that, in theory over the long run, lower rates should be reflected in higher rents, meaning a cut wouldn’t ultimately help the occupier.

But the burden of business rates is an issue in the post-Covid recovery and regeneration. And the Treasury is, not unreasonably, determined to defend a tax that generates £25bn a year.

The economist purist alternative of a land value tax is viewed somewhat suspiciously on those grounds, and those wary of who the winners and losers would be. The prospect of a controversial online sales tax, the proceeds of which the Treasury says would be used to reduce the business rates burden, is out for another consultation.

Businesses are focused on the chances of meaningful relief come the next revaluation in 2023: namely yet another consultation on whether sharp falls in values — with some locations down by half since 2015 according to property group Colliers — will be passed on in rates immediately, or gradually as has happened in the past.

The likelihood of a fall in rateable values, which is typically balanced by a higher tax rate to maintain the Treasury’s take, presents a challenge for everyone: businesses expecting a sizeable cut who may be disappointed and government contemplating hiking a rate that has already gone from 35 per cent in 1990 to about 50 per cent. The Treasury says only that it will consider this next year.

What there is broader agreement on is that a more flexible, responsive system that reflects fortunes on the ground more quickly is needed. The promised shift from a five-yearly to three-yearly revaluation cycle helps, but has been policy since 2017.

The overall process remains too long, with each cycle reliant on valuations taken two years earlier. Reducing that further merits further consideration. As do continuing calls for annual revaluations and linking rates to measures of local property values rather than inflation, or indeed to underlying business performance.

Ultimately, the government has just wrapped up its fundamental reassessment of how to reform business rates in England. Expect to be discussing the same questions for many years to come.

