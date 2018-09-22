Listen to this article
Jim O’Neill is not someone you would expect to be sympathetic to Jeremy Corbyn and his economic agenda. But the former Conservative Treasury minister, Goldman Sachs economist and architect of the Northern Powerhouse, thinks that Britain's opposition Labour party has captured the political mood of our times.
In FT Weekend, O’Neill argues that Labour has it about right on six key areas. Boosting productivity, maintaining present levels of corporation tax, tackling the housing crisis, rediscovering profit with a purpose, fixing public utilities and tackling deficiencies in the labour market are all welcome policies that Mr Corbyn is promoting. He still has concerns about the opposition’s overall spending framework. But, unlike Theresa May's government, O’Neill argues that Labour have viable policies that address challenges beyond Brexit.
Wang Qishan, China’s vice president and philosopher king, is profiled by Tom Mitchell as he seeks to diffuse trade tensions with the US.
Harry Wallop reports on the opening of Jack's, the new discount supermarket brand from Tesco. From a windy British car park, he concludes it is too parochial to be a success.
Tim Harford salutes the Ig Nobles, the prize that glories in weird ideas that often turn out to pay dividends.
Jo-Anne Nadler, a former political producer, writes that BBC journalists' cameo appearances on the hit drama 'Bodyguard' wrongly blur the line between drama and news, chipping away at the credibility of their real-life newscasts.
Daniel Davies, author of 'Lying for Money', argues that buyers of marijuana shares should be wary of the growing hype surrounding legalised pot.
What you've been saying
Brexit has played a part in rise of populism in Europe: letter from Robert Strauss, Brussels, Belgium
Martin Sandbu makes a very important point about the costs of the withering of trust in the EU, but it is not only the newer member states that are the ones blighting it. Poland’s ban of a political activist is very telling, but older member states also act in ways others regard as against the spirit (and even the laws) of the EU. Germany’s support for the Nord Stream pipeline, French barriers to “Polish plumbers” and, perhaps most glaring of all, the UK’s decision to have a referendum on membership to solve a domestic party problem are just three examples.
In response to "How hedge funds keep markets trading in a crunch" , Cynic in London says:
In a world where new regulations are cutting liquidity and therefore increasing volatility, when unexpected big events happen the role of hedge funds actually dampens volume levels. Most people do not understand how hedge funds are run and blame them for all bad that happens in the markets.
Women entrepreneurs need early support: letter from Prof Maggie Dallman, Imperial College London, UK
Jana Bakunina’s focus on investing in women is smart business. Fewer than one in 10 venture capital dollars go to companies with a female founder, despite studies indicating they make a higher return on investment. In this climate, visionary entrepreneurs are overlooked and markets remain untapped. As women are excluded from networks, the negative cycle perpetuates. […] The doyens of Silicon Valley wrap themselves in progressive rhetoric, but can resemble an old boys’ network. It’s time to create a young women’s network.
Today's opinion
