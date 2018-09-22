Thank you for your help!

Optional: help us by adding the time

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

This article is from today’s FT Opinion email. Sign up to receive a daily digest of the big issues straight to your inbox.

Jim O’Neill is not someone you would expect to be sympathetic to Jeremy Corbyn and his economic agenda. But the former Conservative Treasury minister, Goldman Sachs economist and architect of the Northern Powerhouse, thinks that Britain's opposition Labour party has captured the political mood of our times.

In FT Weekend, O’Neill argues that Labour has it about right on six key areas. Boosting productivity, maintaining present levels of corporation tax, tackling the housing crisis, rediscovering profit with a purpose, fixing public utilities and tackling deficiencies in the labour market are all welcome policies that Mr Corbyn is promoting. He still has concerns about the opposition’s overall spending framework. But, unlike Theresa May's government, O’Neill argues that Labour have viable policies that address challenges beyond Brexit.

Wang Qishan, China’s vice president and philosopher king, is profiled by Tom Mitchell as he seeks to diffuse trade tensions with the US.

Harry Wallop reports on the opening of Jack's, the new discount supermarket brand from Tesco. From a windy British car park, he concludes it is too parochial to be a success.

Tim Harford salutes the Ig Nobles, the prize that glories in weird ideas that often turn out to pay dividends.

Jo-Anne Nadler, a former political producer, writes that BBC journalists' cameo appearances on the hit drama 'Bodyguard' wrongly blur the line between drama and news, chipping away at the credibility of their real-life newscasts.

Daniel Davies, author of 'Lying for Money', argues that buyers of marijuana shares should be wary of the growing hype surrounding legalised pot.

Best of the week

Calm voice of podcasts risks being lost in a crowd- John Gapper

Not all regions face the same threat from robots- Sarah O'Connor

The economic cost of fraying trust in Europe- Martin Sandbu

US can no longer carry the world on its shoulders- Janan Ganesh

How hedge funds keep markets trading in a crunch- Gillian Tett

The risk of a UK recession is growing- Ilaria Maselli

Brett Kavanaugh and the Republicans’ patriarchal bubble- Edward Luce

Sense and flexibility could keep Unilever in the FTSE 100- Gerard Lyons

The US, China and the logic of trade confrontation- Gideon Rachman

Israel and the Arab states make eyes at each other- Roula Khalaf

What you've been saying

Brexit has played a part in rise of populism in Europe: letter from Robert Strauss, Brussels, Belgium

Martin Sandbu makes a very important point about the costs of the withering of trust in the EU, but it is not only the newer member states that are the ones blighting it. Poland’s ban of a political activist is very telling, but older member states also act in ways others regard as against the spirit (and even the laws) of the EU. Germany’s support for the Nord Stream pipeline, French barriers to “Polish plumbers” and, perhaps most glaring of all, the UK’s decision to have a referendum on membership to solve a domestic party problem are just three examples.

In response to "How hedge funds keep markets trading in a crunch" , Cynic in London says:

In a world where new regulations are cutting liquidity and therefore increasing volatility, when unexpected big events happen the role of hedge funds actually dampens volume levels. Most people do not understand how hedge funds are run and blame them for all bad that happens in the markets.

Women entrepreneurs need early support: letter from Prof Maggie Dallman, Imperial College London, UK

Jana Bakunina’s focus on investing in women is smart business. Fewer than one in 10 venture capital dollars go to companies with a female founder, despite studies indicating they make a higher return on investment. In this climate, visionary entrepreneurs are overlooked and markets remain untapped. As women are excluded from networks, the negative cycle perpetuates. […] The doyens of Silicon Valley wrap themselves in progressive rhetoric, but can resemble an old boys’ network. It’s time to create a young women’s network.

Today's opinion

As stock manias go, cannabis is the real dope

Buyers of marijuana shares should be wary of the hype around legalised pot

BBC’s ‘Bodyguard’ wrongly blurs the line between drama and news

When real-life journalists deliver fictional lines, their credibility is chipped away

The Long View: Why rising bond yields are not yet an obstacle for US equities

The disconnect between them can last as long as economic growth remains robust

FT Alphaville: Deutsche Bank and the thin blue line

Person in the News: Wang Qishan, China’s philosopher king

The vice-president seeks advice to defuse trade tension but struggles to understand Trump

MJ Long, architect, 1939-2018

The brains behind the British Library

Theresa May’s negotiating flaws were laid bare at Salzburg

The UK prime minister postures, while the EU concentrates on process

A taste of Brexit Britain in a windswept Tesco car park

The supermarket’s new discount chain is too parochial to beat Aldi and Lidl

Free Lunch: Salzburg changes nothing

Theresa May’s Chequers ideas still have some life in them

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour looks poised to shake up the status quo

The UK opposition steps into an economic void left by a government grappling with Brexit

Undercover Economist: Nominations for a silly economics prize with a sensible purpose

The Ig Nobels glory in weird ideas that often turn out to pay a dividend

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Border crossing

‘Chequers plan’ meets an icy EU response

City Insider: Noel Edmonds lets rip at HBOS victims meeting

TV presenter blames bank for the loss of his company in 2006

Markets Insight: Esports: the wild west of gaming that investors can’t ignore

This year’s Tokyo Game Show points to big changes in the multi-billion dollar video games industry

FT View

The FT View: US growth is shrugging off Donald Trump’s China tariffs

November’s midterm elections will not be dominated by trade policy

The FT View: Salzburg delivers Britain home truths about Brexit

Negotiations are entering the final stages, but hard choices still lie ahead