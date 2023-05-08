Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Climate change

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Will El Niño return for a heated-up 2023?

  • Outline the difference between El Niño and La Nina

  • Explain the effects El Niño can have on weather patterns in regions around the world

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

