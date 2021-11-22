Hands where losers evaporate almost magically are one of the reasons that our game is so compellingly brilliant. Watch how declarer handled a seemingly hopeless situation.

Bidding

Dealer: South

E/W Game

North East South West — — 1H 3S 4H



West led K♠, revealing declarer’s four losers. When declarer played trumps, the 3-0 split meant he actually had five. With no ruffs and no long suit to establish, there is only the bidding. West’s vulnerable pre-emptive overcall marks him seven spades. Declarer finds out he holds three trumps, so West has only three cards in the minor suits.

Following ♥AK South cashed A♣ and ♦AK, hoping to strip West of these suits. Then, he exited with a third trump. West won and played Q♠, but is now endplayed, forced to lead spades, providing a ruff and discard — but this is not the end of the hand: declarer has two extra losers.

On the third spade, South threw dummy’s final diamond and a club from his hand. There was then a pause while West realised that he was still on lead and, still endplayed, he smacked down another spade. This time, declarer trumped in dummy and pitched his final club from hand. With a trump left in dummy to ruff his last diamond from hand, declarer now has the rest.

Let’s call this a repeating endplay with a double discard, followed by a ruff and discard. But whatever it is called, it’s a beautiful thing . . .



