This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Specification:

Demand, supply, housing and the housing market, standard of living, interest rates, inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Asking prices for UK homes surge in February as demand rises

What is meant by demand?

What is meant by supply?

Draw the demand and supply diagram for the housing market

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, cited “high demand and a shortage of available stock”. Draw a diagram to support this statement

What is the cost of living crisis?

Evaluate the impact of rising interest rates on mortgages, mortgage rates and standards of living

Evaluate the economic effects of rising asking prices. You may wish to think about: income inequality, the distribution of income, poverty levels, living standards, wage growth, inflation, the view of the homeowner and the view of the homebuyer

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School