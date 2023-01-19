Ukraine ranks 10th on the list of international humanitarian crises ranked by the International Rescue Committee. But the war has had dire consequences for millions of people beyond Europe. Gideon talks to David Miliband, IRC president, about why a global effort to tackle impunity is imperative to reverse the tide of suffering caused by conflict and famine.

Clips: CNN

More on this topic:

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com