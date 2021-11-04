Supply at auction, so the saying goes, is determined by the three Ds: divorce, death and debt. The first two offer plenty of telephone-number sums as New York’s season of sales starts next week.

Prestigious postwar works are coming to market after the divorce of Harry and Linda Macklowe: Sotheby’s catalogue for the first part of this sale on November 15 reveals 35 works with a total estimate of up to $618.9m. With every work guaranteed to sell, either by the auction house or third parties, and rumours they are covered for a higher amount, Sotheby’s will be hoping for even more.

Not to be overlooked is the Impressionist art collection of the Texas oilman and philanthropist Edwin Cox, who died a year ago this week and was a “thorough and disciplined collector”, says Adrien Meyer at Christie’s. His auction house offers 23 works on November 11, again all guaranteed.

It is a field that has dwindling supply and demand, but there is every name a collector would want: Monet, Degas and Renoir feature, plus three works by Vincent van Gogh. One of these, a lively watercolour — “Meules de blé” (1888) — is offered following a settlement on behalf of the heirs of two families who had the work separately confiscated by the Nazis. Its estimate of $20m-$30m could make it Van Gogh’s priciest watercolour to sell at auction. The presale estimate for the Cox collection is $178.6m-$227.6m, topped by Gustave Caillebotte’s evocative “Jeune homme à sa fenêtre” (1876), estimated to sell for a full $50m.

This week marks the first edition of Art Week Tokyo (November 4-7), a collaboration between more than 40 commercial galleries and other local institutions, led by Atsuko Ninagawa, owner of Take Ninagawa gallery. Japan’s borders are still closed to visitors from overseas, but Ninagawa says this is the right time to launch. “The local art scene needs to come together through this challenging period” and get a “head start” for future international editions, she says.

Support for contemporary art has grown considerably over the past decade, she finds. For Art Week, her gallery shows new, large-scale assemblages by the Tokyo-born Shinro Ohtake ($20,000-$60,000), while the event also promises performance pieces along four bus routes.

Art Week Tokyo took advice from the Art Basel franchise, which has ramped up its consultancy business since the pandemic, notably in Asia. The art fair group is also offering its services to S.E.A. Focus, an art fair in Singapore (January 15-23). “We have VIP-relationship representatives throughout the region, and experience of promoting cultural events, so it’s a natural extension of what we do,” says Art Basel director Marc Spiegler. He confirms the group has no plans to open another fair on the continent, beyond their existing Hong Kong event.

The latest data from ArtTactic show a skewed market for non-fungible token art. US, British and Canadian artists accounted for 73 per cent of total sales value on the Nifty Gateway platform between February 2020 and September 2021. Male artists took 77 per cent of market share, the report finds.

“The producers and buyers of NFTs are overwhelmingly white and male,” says Tokini Peterside, founder of the Art X Lagos fair. To begin to redress the balance towards African artists, she has joined forces with the marketplace SuperRare and will host an NFT auction for 10 artists of African descent through this year’s fair (November 4-7, online until November 21). Prices start at 1 ethereum, or about $4,500.

Peterside emphasises that the artistic quality of the NFTs is imperative, something this market overall has still to prove. “Prior to the NFT boom, there was already a network of digital artists across Africa,” she says. “They were intellectual and talented but only had Instagram. Now there is a way for these passionate artists to make money.”

What motivates the wealthy to open their own museums? My colleague, the art market writer Georgina Adam, digs into this question in her latest book The Rise and Rise of the Private Art Museum (Lund Humphries, £19.99). One key motivator, Adam finds, is “outsider” status, often experienced by self-made billionaires who want to affirm their success publicly. “A clear majority of the private museum owners I spoke to came from families with no interest in art, or at least no art in their homes,” Adam writes.

Among such founders featured in her book are France’s luxury goods magnate François Pinault who, Adam reminds us, “comes from a simple family in the timber business in Brittany”, and the “taxi driver turned billionaire” Liu Yiqian who, with his wife, owns the three Long Museums in China.

This is not just a recent phenomenon: Adam quotes Mark Jones, former director of London’s V&A, on Richard Wallace (1818-90), founder of the Wallace Collection, who “was an outsider, because of being illegitimate, because of being married to a perfumer’s assistant”. Other motivations, ranging from genuine generosity to advantageous tax breaks, are explored in this enlightening book.

