All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which BBC children’s TV show that originally ran from 1955 to 1984 was revived in 2020 with an exclamation mark added to its name? Who led a rebellion in England in 1450? © Akram Alrasny/Alamy Stock Photo Which port in present-day Yemen (above) became a British possession in 1838? Which corporation won the Forbes magazine award for being American’s most innovative company every year from 1995 to 2000? Who won the first of his six snooker world championships (so far) in 2001? Which 1848 novel takes its title from a location in John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress? What’s the only number one single by Simply Red? The name of which animal features in the title of a 1993 film that takes place in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania? Argus Filch works at which fictional school? © Getty Images Which three-word phrase comes from Oliver Cromwell’s (above) instructions to his portrait painter Sir Peter Lely?

