The US declared a state of emergency on Sunday in a bid to keep fuel supply lines open

The US government declared a state of emergency on Sunday in a bid to keep fuel supplies flowing after a cyberattack shut down a key pipeline, and European and US banks are split on whether to bring staff back to the office. Plus, the FT’s race and equality correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, looks at how much US corporations have lived up to diversity promises they made after the police murder of George Floyd. 


US declares state of emergency to keep fuel flowing after cyber attack

US and Europe split on bringing bankers back to the office

Are CEOs living up to the pledges they made after George Floyd’s murder?

