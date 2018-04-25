Aluminum enjoyed a rare period of calm on Wednesday following a volatile ride that saw prices catapulted higher before plunging in a violent sell-off.

After several days of heavy losses, aluminium for the three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange rose $22.50 to $2,229 a tonne as the market took stock after three weeks of frenetic trading.

On Monday, the US Treasury moved to loosen sanctions that forced companies around the world to stop doing business with Russian group Rusal, the biggest aluminium producer outside of China. That ended an eye-catching rally that had driven the metal from $2,000 to a seven-year high above $2,700.

“It has certainly calmed the market down,” said Erik Bay Gundersen, head of aluminium trading at Mercuria Energy. “There is not that sense of urgency any more.”

After the sanctions were announced on April 6, there was a huge scramble by traders and smelters to secure supplies of aluminium and also alumina, a key ingredient used to make the metal.

But under the revised guidance from the US Treasury, Rusal’s non-US counterparties now have until October to wind up business with the company and crucially can make payments to non-blocked bank accounts.

As a result, some western companies with contracts signed before the sanctions can resume trading with Rusal until that deadline, including Rio Tinto.

The Anglo-Australian mining group is a key supplier to Rusal’s giant alumina refinery in Ireland, which feeds most of Europe’s smelters with the raw material they need to make aluminium.

“This isn’t a resolution,” warned Eoin Dinsmore, an analyst at CRU. “It’s a little bit of breathing space.”

Mr Gundersen was speaking at CRU Group’s World Aluminium Conference in London.

The US Treasury also set out on Monday a road map of how Rusal could be removed from its sanctions list, which has crippled its operations, saying its oligarch owner Oleg Deripaska needed to relinquish control of the company.

It is not clear if Mr Deripaska would be prepared to relinquish control of Rusal or if that is something Moscow would be prepared to endorse. However, some analysts and traders believe it is inevitable.

“Directly and indirectly, Rusal employs something like 40,000-plus people in Russia,” said Mr Gundersen. “It has become a national problem. They will have to come to some solution where there is a change of control.”

Turning to alumina, Mr Gunderson said prices for cargoes of alumina smacked of desperation and were not sustainable.

“It’s not viable to have alumina at $700 or $800 a tonne and aluminium at $2,200. Something has to change, otherwise aluminium smelters will have to shut because margins have been evaporating overnight.”

Even before the US slapped sanctions on Rusal, the alumina market was tight because Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte refinery in Brazil, the world’s biggest outside China, was running at 50 per cent capacity in the wake of a spat with state prosecutors.

Norsk Hydro said on Wednesday that it wanted to resume negotiations with local authorities.