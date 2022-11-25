20 ways to look soigné at the best soirées this winter
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Style news every morning.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label silk satin bow tie, £140
Chanel pearl, leather and metal mini evening bag, POA
Dior wool and mohair asymmetric skirt, £3,700
Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Wear lipstick in 403, £33
Zegna wool twill slim-fit suit, £1,720, mrporter.com
Hermès sterling-silver Torsade very large bracelet, $4,300
Saint Laurent crepe maxi dress, £2,175
Louis Vuitton preowned leather sandals, £250, reluxefashion.com
Blancpain red-gold Villeret Quantième Annuel GMT watch, £34,100
Fferrone Boyd medium glass set, $210
Atu Body couture sequin and poly-mix Comet slip dress, £1,132, farfetch.com
Tom Ford silk-satin pre-tied bow tie, £190, mrporter.com
Totême wool-mix belted blazer, £590
Chaumet white-gold and diamond Liens Évidence earrings, £2,380
Green Wolf Lighting by Paola Petrobelli Murano glass Ambra II light, £360
Prada double satin minidress, £2,500
Knót Artesanal Brazilian hardwood midcentury Dram dry bar, £1,856, 1stdibs.com
David Morris gold, diamond and ceramic Asiyah bangle, £25,000
Lanvin gold-plated brass and mother-of-pearl embossed cufflinks, £240, selfridges.com
Church’s leather Berlin brogues, €920
Comments