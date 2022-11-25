Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Ralph Lauren Purple Label silk satin bow tie, £140

Ralph Lauren Purple Label silk satin bow tie, £140

Chanel pearl, leather and metal mini evening bag, POA

Chanel pearl, leather and metal mini evening bag, POA

Dior wool and mohair asymmetric skirt, £3,700

Dior wool and mohair asymmetric skirt, £3,700

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Wear lipstick in 403, £33

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Wear lipstick in 403, £33

Zegna wool twill slim-fit suit, £1,720, mrporter.com

Zegna wool twill slim-fit suit, £1,720, mrporter.com

Hermès sterling-silver Torsade very large bracelet, $4,300

Hermès sterling-silver Torsade very large bracelet, $4,300

Saint Laurent crepe maxi dress, £2,175

Saint Laurent crepe maxi dress, £2,175

Louis Vuitton preowned leather sandals, £250, reluxefashion.com

Louis Vuitton preowned leather sandals, £250, reluxefashion.com

Blancpain red-gold Villeret Quantième Annuel GMT watch, £34,100

Blancpain red-gold Villeret Quantième Annuel GMT watch, £34,100

Fferrone Boyd medium glass set, $210

Fferrone Boyd medium glass set, $210

Atu Body couture sequin and poly-mix Comet slip dress, £1,132, farfetch.com

Atu Body couture sequin and poly-mix Comet slip dress, £1,132, farfetch.com

Tom Ford silk-satin pre-tied bow tie, £190, mrporter.com

Tom Ford silk-satin pre-tied bow tie, £190, mrporter.com

Totême wool-mix belted blazer, £590

Totême wool-mix belted blazer, £590

Chaumet white-gold and diamond Liens Évidence earrings, £2,380

Chaumet white-gold and diamond Liens Évidence earrings, £2,380

Green Wolf Lighting by Paola Petrobelli Murano glass Ambra II light, £360

Green Wolf Lighting by Paola Petrobelli Murano glass Ambra II light, £360

Prada double satin minidress, £2,500

Prada double satin minidress, £2,500

Knót Artesanal Brazilian hardwood midcentury Dram dry bar, £1,856, 1stdibs.com

Knót Artesanal Brazilian hardwood midcentury Dram dry bar, £1,856, 1stdibs.com

David Morris gold, diamond and ceramic Asiyah bangle, £25,000

David Morris gold, diamond and ceramic Asiyah bangle, £25,000

Lanvin gold-plated brass and mother-of-pearl embossed cufflinks, £240, selfridges.com

Lanvin gold-plated brass and mother-of-pearl embossed cufflinks, £240, selfridges.com

Church’s leather Berlin brogues, €920

Church’s leather Berlin brogues, €920

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments