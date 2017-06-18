Daily briefing: Macron victory, UK leaving single market and Blackstone’s multiple problems

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

French president Emmanuel Macron won a decisive majority in parliamentary elections, giving him considerable power as he embarks on reforms to reinvigorate the economy and restore French influence in Europe. His party and centrist ally Modem won 355 of 577 seats, according to estimates based on partial results.

But Mr Macron’s victory doesn’t mean he can ignore the energies driving both the far left and far right. (FT, Atlantic)

In the news

US Navy keeps South China Sea strategy close to vest

Washington’s efforts to contest maritime claims by Beijing in the South China Sea remain unchanged under the administration of Donald Trump, according to a senior US naval officer. But while the US is continuing “freedom of navigation operations” (Fonops) by warships, the country’s military is being quieter about the strategy. (FT)

UK will leave single market

Philip Hammond reaffirmed on Sunday that Britain will leave the single market and customs union when it withdraws from the EU, quashing the hopes of some business leaders that the chancellor might champion a significant change of approach to Brexit after the Conservative election disappointment. (FT)

Top N Korea nuclear negotiator secretly met US diplomats

The talks over the course of more than a year were aimed at freeing US prisoners and establishing a diplomatic channel. (WSJ)

Russia granted Trump trademark extensions during 2016 elections

While hacking Democrats’ emails and working to undermine the American electoral system — and ensure Mr Trump’s victory — Moscow extended six trademarks for the soon-to-be US president. (NYT)

Big banks bonanza

The biggest US financial institutions are forecast to step up payouts to shareholders, as they clear the latest round of tests designed to ensure they could withstand a catastrophic shock to the system. (FT)

China tells companies not to hire North Koreans

Beijing is reportedly informally telling some domestic businesses to stop hiring North Koreans — the whisper campaign is apparently a form of economic sanction as Pyongyang presses forward with its ballistic missile development programme. (NAR)

Several sailors killed as USS Fitzgerald and vessel collide near Japan

The American crew fought a desperate battle to save the US Navy destroyer from sinking after an unexplained night-time collision with a container ship left several sailors dead and the commanding officer “lucky to be alive”. Estimates put the death toll at seven. (FT)

Militant Islamists shift focus to Southeast Asia

The Islamic militants still occupying parts of Marawi in the Philippines, in defiance of aerial bombardment and the national army have shown the havoc roving bands of armed extremists can wreak in a sprawling and patchily governed region — and is a warning of extremists’ growing strength. (FT)

#DeleteUber

The ride-hailing giant is losing ground in the US — its biggest market — to Lyft, a rival once written off as a bit player, as it reels from a series of crises including the temporary absence of its chief executive. Uber’s US market share has dropped from 84 per cent to 77 per cent. (FT)

The day ahead

Brexit talks begin

Formal talks begin in Brussels on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who lost her House of Commons majority in the general election this month, facing a daunting challenge. David Davis, UK Brexit secretary, is set to meet Michel Barnier, chief EU negotiator, to open negotiations, but it is unclear how long the initial phase will last. (FT)

Panama leader visits US

Juan Carlos Varela will meet Donald Trump days after the small country established diplomatic relations with China — while cutting them with Taiwan — in a diplomatic victory for Beijing. (FT)

Paris air show

The biggest plane makers are set to tout production at their biggest annual showcase, as new orders slow, while shareholders will focus on deliveries. (WSJ)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Blackstone’s multiple problems

The PE firm’s asset base has quadrupled in a decade — but co-founder Steve Schwarzman remains unsatisfied. (FT)

Let’s take a cue from the manterrupters

Lucy Kellaway on the timeless art of interrupting — and why women should do it as often as men do: “Not only does interrupting make things snappier, it keeps everyone on their toes; fear of losing the floor forces you to make your point more briefly.” (FT)

A mother’s death, a botched inquiry and a sheriff at war

A lengthy investigation by one of America’s greatest reporters into a death in Florida that led a local sheriff to go to war against a state investigator. (NYT)

The age of radical uncertainty

Wolfgang Münchau on how the financial crisis “turned what outwardly seemed a stable political and financial environment into what mathematicians and physicists would call a “dynamical” system” — “the main characteristic of such systems is radical uncertainty”. (FT)

Power corrupts (your brain)

New research suggests that over time, leaders lose mental capacities that were essential to their rise, particularly those used to read other people. As a prime example, see former Wells Fargo chief John Stumpf’s disoriented Congressional testimony about the fake accounts scandal last fall. (Atlantic)

What foreign diplomats do in Washington when there’s no one to talk to

With hundreds of positions unfilled and a chaos consuming the administration, foreign diplomats are left scrambling for Washington’s chief commodity — access. (FT)

Video of the day

The week ahead Daniel Garrahan highlights some of the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, including the start of Brexit negotiations, the Paris Air Show, new eurozone data for June and the second round of Italian municipal elections. (FT)