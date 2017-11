Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The latest salvo in a courtroom battle between Uber and autonomous driving rival Waymo has raised questions over Uber’s business tactics as its new chief tries to overhaul it and shepherd a multibillion-dollar share sale. Ravi Mattu talks to the FT's Chloe Cornish and Leslie Hook in San Francisco about events this week and what happens next.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS