US stocks make ground as data start-up points to Clinton edge

US stocks climbed and haven assets including Treasuries slipped as Americans cast their ballots for the next president, extending Monday’s sweeping rise.

The gains hinged on models from a data start-up that gave the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton an edge in key swing states and pointed to her election by night’s end.

Traders and investors said they had cast a wary eye at VoteCastr, which has never been tested by financial markets before, but that its data had nonetheless started to swing sentiment. The company — run by former Obama and Bush campaign officials — compares demographic turnout at precincts across the country with pre-election polling and its own proprietary data.

“That data is the talk of the town at the moment,” said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex. “[It] shows how desperate traders are for any edge.”

US stocks, which started the day on the back foot, turned higher after figures from VoteCastr put Mrs Clinton ahead of Republican nominee Donald Trump in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania by 1pm Eastern Time. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent to 2,144 while the CBOE’s Vix volatility index — Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge — declined 4 per cent to 17.9, its lowest level in a week.

The move coincided with weakness in safe-haven US Treasuries, with the yield on the 10-year note rising 4 basis points to 1.87 per cent. Yields rise as bond prices fall. Gold, which had climbed as much as $9 earlier in the trading day, reversed to trade $7 lower at $1,274 a troy ounce.

“It is the only information in town that has a number attached to it so that is what I think the market is reacting to,” Steven Englander, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup, said of the VoteCastr data. “But to say [the data] is definitive is not something anyone would claim.”

Markets have whipsawed since late October when the polls between Mrs Clinton and Mr Trump narrowed, with the S&P 500 suffering its longest losing streak since the 1980s earlier this week. The Financial Times’ poll of polls gives the Democratic nominee a 3.3 point national lead.

“Any news that the world is OK is cause for a rally,” said Jim Tierney, chief investment officer of AllianceBernstein. “Should we trust this [VoteCastr] stuff given how new it is? I don’t think so. But at the same time people aren’t willing to sit on their hands for too long.”

Mr Tierney noted that volumes were relatively light on Tuesday, with trading in S&P 500 stocks a hair below the 10-day moving average. A Bloomberg instant messaging outage also weighed on trading in fixed-income markets earlier in the day, traders said.

The view that Mrs Clinton would take the White House also bolstered odds that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates at its meeting next month. Federal funds futures, which illustrate the market’s odds of a rate rise, climbed to 86 per cent on Tuesday from 80 per cent a day earlier.