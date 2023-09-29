Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we talk about morality with the author Andrew Lipstein. Andrew's novel The Vegan is a satire about a hedge fund manager, Herschel, who decides to go vegan after accidentally poisoning one of his dinner party guests. Andrew talks about the novel, the state of ethics today, and why our actions don't always match our intentions.

– Andrew’s new novel is called The Vegan, and is out now.

– His first novel is called Last Resort.

