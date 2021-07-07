Didi crackdown fuels questions over how much the company and its bankers knew before its IPO

Didi lost a fifth of its market value after Chinese regulators announced an investigation into the ride-hailing app that last week raised more than $4bn in a New York IPO, the Opec impasse highlights growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon cancels a highly sensitive $10bn cloud contract awarded to Microsoft, and a new report that says Viktor Orban’s government is failing to ensure the transparent use of EU funds and their independent oversight, which will embolden calls to withhold payments to Hungary.





Didi caught as China and US battle over data

https://www.ft.com/content/00403ae5-7565-413e-907d-ad46549375ba





Pentagon cancels $10bn cloud contract awarded to Microsoft

https://www.ft.com/content/7ac0e691-665f-4328-8b29-ee4883068e80





Opec impasse sees UAE ‘flexing its muscles’ against Saudi Arabia

https://www.ft.com/content/baca384d-c477-4a8b-bdcd-b174317af387





Orban government not ‘reliable steward’ of EU funds, report says

https://www.ft.com/content/4d79583c-f5a1-40be-93dc-cae27e6c713f?

