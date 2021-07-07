Didi crackdown fuels questions over how much the company and its bankers knew before its IPO
Didi lost a fifth of its market value after Chinese regulators announced an investigation into the ride-hailing app that last week raised more than $4bn in a New York IPO, the Opec impasse highlights growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon cancels a highly sensitive $10bn cloud contract awarded to Microsoft, and a new report that says Viktor Orban’s government is failing to ensure the transparent use of EU funds and their independent oversight, which will embolden calls to withhold payments to Hungary.
Didi caught as China and US battle over data
https://www.ft.com/content/00403ae5-7565-413e-907d-ad46549375ba
Pentagon cancels $10bn cloud contract awarded to Microsoft
https://www.ft.com/content/7ac0e691-665f-4328-8b29-ee4883068e80
Opec impasse sees UAE ‘flexing its muscles’ against Saudi Arabia
https://www.ft.com/content/baca384d-c477-4a8b-bdcd-b174317af387
Orban government not ‘reliable steward’ of EU funds, report says
https://www.ft.com/content/4d79583c-f5a1-40be-93dc-cae27e6c713f?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published