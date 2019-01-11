FT Series

Menswear Autumn/Winter 2019 shows

Our guide to the best of the new season’s collections
Craig Green AW19 review: clothes worth making a scene about

Why put on a show in the digital age? For the experience

London menswear AW19 has begun. But does it still matter?

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Art School and Edward Crutchley are proof of London’s design talent. So why not give them a better platform — with the women?

LFWM AW19: ‘Peaky Blinders’ just became your new style muse

Spivvy, polished, interwar tailoring, as popularised by the television series, is all over the London men’s collections. And you can blame David Beckham for that