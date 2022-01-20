What would a Ukraine conflict look like?
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Russian military build-up suggests war could be imminent
Diplomacy has so far failed to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and many fear that war is imminent. Gideon discusses the remaining diplomatic possibilities and, if they fail, what a war might look like, with Samuel Charap, a political scientist at the Rand Corporation think-tank in Washington.
Clips: Sky News, CBS News
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published