FDA arthritis drug rejection hits Eli Lilly shares

Investors wiped a combined $6bn from the market value of Eli Lilly and its biotech partner Incyte on Monday after the US medicines regulator rejected their new arthritis medicine.

In a letter to the companies, the US Food and Drug Administration said it was unable to approve the drug, Baricitinib, and asked for more clinical data to clarify safety concerns and to determine what dose of the medicine should be given to patients.

Analysts had predicted Baricitinib would win US approval easily after European regulators recently gave it a green light. The once-a-day pill had been expected to generate more than $2bn in peak annual sales by taking share in the lucrative rheumatoid arthritis market, which is dominated by injectable drugs.

Shares in Eli Lilly fell by as much 5.3 per cent in early trading in New York on Monday, before recovering slightly to trade 4.3 per cent lower. The price move wiped around $3.5bn from the company’s market capitalisation.

It was the second big shock in recent months for Lilly investors, coming after the company in November revealed its experimental medicine for Alzheimer’s had flunked a late-stage clinical trial.

The rejection was also a blow for Incyte, the biotech group that discovered Baricitinib before licensing the rights to Eli Lilly. The company had been hoping to use royalties and other payments tied to sales of the medicine to fund the development of experimental drugs in its pipeline.

Shares in Incyte fell by 11 per cent on Monday, reducing its stock market value by almost $3bn.

Eli Lilly and Incyte said they disagreed with the FDA’s decision and would resubmit their application after discussing a timeframe with the agency.

However, analysts said that even in the best-case scenario, the launch of the drug would probably be delayed until 2019 at the earliest — more than a year later than planned.

“The timing of a resubmission is still to be determined but for now we assume it will take at least 12 months, pushing back a US launch to potentially 2019 or later,” said Vamil Divan, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

Mr Divan said the delayed launch would limit Lilly’s ability to take share in the fiercely-competitive arthritis market, pointing out the drug would now have to go up against newer products that have yet to be approved and cheaper generic alternatives.

The rejection was billed as a positive for AbbVie, which makes the world’s top-selling arthritis injection, Humira, and which is also developing a pill to rival Baricitinib.

The FDA knocked the drug back in what is known as a “complete response letter”, although Eli Lilly did not give details on the regulator’s specific concerns when they announced the rejection during the stock market closure Good Friday.

Some analysts suggested that the FDA had been perturbed by signs that the medicine could put patients at risk of developing cancers such as lymphoma, while others posited that the regulator might prefer to approve only a lower dose of the drug.